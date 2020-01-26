Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Notre Dame football team has seen its most recent recruiting class thinned thanks to an off-field incident.

During the Early Signing Period last month, Landen Bartleson signed on as a member of the Notre Dame football team’s 2020 recruiting class. Bartleson had been expected to enroll at the university this coming summer.

Instead, Bartleson is one of three individuals arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. Bartleson, 18, and two 16-year-old juveniles were taken into custody Friday by Danville, Kentucky, law enforcement officials.

The particulars, from WKYT-TV:

Danville police say officers were called to check out a burglary that happened overnight at a store on Westridge Drive. Police say the suspects smashed a window and stole multiple weapons.

As a result of the off-field incident, the Notre Dame football program has cut ties with Bartleson. A statement from head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the development.

After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program. “This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well.

Bartleson is a three-star 2020 prospect, rated as the No. 6 player regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.