Clemson lands commitment from No. 1 prospect in 2021 class

We’re just days away from putting the finishing touches on the mostly-complete 2020 recruiting class, and as such most coaches have turned their attention to 2021.

And, wouldn’t you know, Clemson is off to a blazing fast start. After Dabo Swinney landed the school’s first No. 1 overall class in 2020 — with an eye-popping six 5-stars among its 23 commitments, including No. 1 overall player Bryan Bresse — Clemson is once again ranked No. 1 in the early stages of the 2021 rankings.

They got there thanks to the Sunday night commitment of Korey Foreman, who stands as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2021 according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Foreman hails from Corona, Calif., and he stands as yet another example of the national appeal Clemson has right now. He’ll pair with 5-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a 2020 signee, as Golden State anchors as Clemson looks to further expand its orange-and-purple empire across all 50 states. Foreman’s pledge gives Clemson the No. 1 overall player in three of the last four classes, dating back to Trevor Lawrence in 2018.

Clemson’s 2021 class now consists of Foreman and eight 4-stars, edging Ohio State’s class of one 5-star, six 4-stars and a pair of 3-stars. Notre Dame, Texas and Florida currently round out the top five.