USC safety C.J. Pollard enters transfer portal

USC safety C.J. Pollard announced he decided to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior posted on his Twitter account Monday morning he will begin evaluating his transfer options with the intent on being a graduate transfer.

“After considerable thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal as a GRADUATE,” Pollard posted on his social media account.

As a graduate transfer, Pollard will be eligible to play for any other FBS program in the fall, without having to sit out a season. Pollard will have just one final season of eligibility to use this upcoming season.

I would like to say thank you to USC Athletics for giving me the opportunity to compete as a student- athlete and earn a degree from a prestigious private university. After considerable thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal as a GRADUATE. pic.twitter.com/Vw6x8CJ91I — C.J. Pollard (@CJPollard1) January 27, 2020

Pollard appeared in 12 games for USC in 2019 and recorded 15 tackles, with one tackle for a loss. Pollard was listed second on the USC depth chart at the end of the 2019 season. Pollard was the first backup free safety listed behind starter Isaiah Pola-Mao, a redshirt sophomore set to return and (likely) continue being the starter for the Trojans in 2020.

