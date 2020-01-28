I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say, to college football coaches in this case, it’s best not to invoke the name of Adolf Hitler. In any form or fashion. Ever.

On Jan. 20, Morris Berger was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after a stint at Texas State. In an interview published by the FCS school’s student newspaper three days after the hiring, Berger, who has a degree in history, was asked, “If you could have dinner with three historical figures, living or dead, who would they be?”

Berger’s response?

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Monday, the day that the interview went national, was Holocaust Remembrance Day.

As a result of the uproar over the coach’s response in the interview, Grand Valley State announced that Berger has been indefinitely suspended. The school has also launched a probe into the situation.

The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University. Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.

In October of 2008, former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz, in his role as a college football analyst for ESPN, caught heat for lauding Adolf Hitler as “a great leader.” In February of last year, the controversial head coach of a “Last Chance U” school, Jason Brown, resigned after texting “I’m your new Hitler” to a German player on the junior college team.