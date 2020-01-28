Colorado State Rams football
Getty Images

Temple QB Todd Centeio tweets transfer to Colorado State

By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 5:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

After losing one last month, the Colorado State Rams football team has unofficially replenished its quarterback room.

In December, Collin Hill tweeted that he had decided to transfer out of the Colorado State Rams football program.  A week later, Hill landed at South Carolina.  A month after that development, Todd Centeio announced that, “[a]fter speaking with the Lord & my family,” he has decided to transfer to Colorado State.

Centeio would likely head to Fort Collins as a graduate transfer, which would make him eligible for the 2020 season.  He will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Centeio was a three-star 2017 signee.  The Palm Beach Gardens product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The past two seasons, Centeio completed 46 of his 69 pass attempts for 593 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.  He also ran for 237 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries.

Centeio would actually be the second quarterback addition for new head coach Steve Addazio in the past couple of days.  Over the weekend, Jackson Muschamp, the oldest son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, announced that he would be signing with the Colorado State Rams football team next month.

At the moment, though, CSU has just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — senior Patrick O’Brien and junior Justice McCoy.

FCS coordinator suspended over Adolf Hitler comments

College football Adolf Hitler
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 9:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say, to college football coaches in this case, it’s best not to invoke the name of Adolf Hitler.  In any form or fashion.  Ever.

On Jan. 20, Morris Berger was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after a stint at Texas State.  In an interview published by the FCS school’s student newspaper three days after the hiring, Berger, who has a degree in history, was asked, “If you could have dinner with three historical figures, living or dead, who would they be?”

Berger’s response?

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Monday, the day that the interview went national, was Holocaust Remembrance Day.

As a result of the uproar over the coach’s response in the interview, Grand Valley State announced that Berger has been indefinitely suspended.  The school has also launched a probe into the situation.

The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University. Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.

In October of 2008, former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz, in his role as a college football analyst for ESPN, caught heat for lauding Adolf Hitler as “a great leader.” In February of last year, the controversial head coach of a “Last Chance U” school, Jason Brown, resigned after texting “I’m your new Hitler” to a German player on the junior college team.

Tulane announces addition for former four-star Oklahoma WR Mykel Jones

Oklahoma Sooners football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
1 Comment

Another of the transferring Oklahoma Sooners football players has found himself a new college home.

Monday evening, Tulane confirmed that Mykel Jones has transferred in from the Oklahoma Sooners football program.  As the wide receiver comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Jones’ final year of eligibility.

A four-star 2016 signee, Jones was rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country.  He was also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.  Jones was the highest-rated receiver in the Sooners’ class that year.

During his time in Norman, Jones caught 33 passes for 495 yards and a touchdown.  In 2017, Jones set career-highs with 310 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches.

All told, he appeared in 37 games for the Sooners.

In addition to Jones, linebackers Levi Draper and Ryan Jones, safety Ty DeArman and defensive linemen Coby Tillman and Troy James have all left OU this cycle.

Wisconsin sees fifth Badger transfer from the program

Wisconsin Badgers football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 6:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

As is the case with most FBS programs, the Wisconsin Badgers football program isn’t immune to an extended case of transferitis.

It was reported Monday afternoon that Seth Currens has decided to transfer from UW.  Subsequent to that, a Wisconsin Badgers football official confirmed that the tight end has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A redshirt junior, Currens would be leaving Madison as a graduate transfer.  That would leave him with one year of eligibility at his next stop.

Coming out of high school in Pickerington, Ohio, Currens was a three-star 2016 signee. Currens, who redshirted as a true freshman, came to the Badgers as a safety before moving to tight end last summer camp.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Currens appeared in 38 games.  Most of that action came on special teams.

In addition to Currens, four other Wisconsin Badgers football players have transferred out this cycle.  Those include linebacker Christian Bell (HERE), wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (HERE), running back Bradrick Shaw (HERE) and linebacker Griffin Grady.

Cruickshank ultimately moved on to Rutgers.

Lane Kiffin completes first Ole Miss staff as Terrell Buckley is hired, two others retained

Ole Miss football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 12:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

The new head coach of the Ole Miss football team has put the finishing touches on his first Oxford staff.

Dec. 7, Lane Kiffin was hired by the Ole Miss football program.  Just over seven weeks later, the Rebels confirmed Monday that one new addition and two holdovers have rounded out Kiffin’s 10 on-field assistants.

The new hire is Terrell Buckley, who will serve as Kiffin’s cornerbacks coach.  Buckley, a former All-American at Florida State, spent the past four seasons coaching the same position at Mississippi State.  From 2014-15, Buckley coached corners at Louisville.

In addition to Buckley, it was announced that Freddie Roach and Derrick Nix have been retained off of Matt Luke‘s coaching staff.  Roach will serve as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator, while also coaching the defensive line for the Rebels. Nix will be in charge of the SEC school’s wide receivers.

Roach has spent the past three seasons with the Rebels.  The last dozen seasons, Nix has been Ole Miss’ running backs coach.

With that trio of announcements, Kiffin’s first staff as the Ole Miss football head coach will be:

  • Terrell Buckley (Cornerbacks)
  • Randy Clements (Running Game Coordinator/Offensive Line)
  • D.J. Durkin (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)
  • Joe Jon Finley (Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends)
  • Blake Gideon (Special Teams)
  • Jeff Lebby (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
  • Derrick Nix (Wide Receivers)
  • Chris Partridge (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)
  • Freddie Roach (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator)
  • Kevin Smith (Running Backs)

“This coaching staff represents the winning mentality we are establishing here, and I’m excited to get to work as a full group,” Kiffin said in a statement. “We added dynamic recruiters, championship experience and outstanding football minds. This is a staff that will attract the best players in the country and help them reach their full potential.”