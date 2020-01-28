After losing one last month, the Colorado State Rams football team has unofficially replenished its quarterback room.

In December, Collin Hill tweeted that he had decided to transfer out of the Colorado State Rams football program. A week later, Hill landed at South Carolina. A month after that development, Todd Centeio announced that, “[a]fter speaking with the Lord & my family,” he has decided to transfer to Colorado State.

Centeio would likely head to Fort Collins as a graduate transfer, which would make him eligible for the 2020 season. He will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

After speaking with the Lord & my family. I have decided that for the next Two years, I will be pursuing my Masters Degree and playing ball at Colorado State University! This is a great opportunity, that I plan on seizing. Excited to get to Fort Collins In May💚🐏#RamTuff #LVL4 pic.twitter.com/JwfpXKPsw4 — CWWGGM (@toddycenteio) January 27, 2020

Coming out of high school in Florida, Centeio was a three-star 2017 signee. The Palm Beach Gardens product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The past two seasons, Centeio completed 46 of his 69 pass attempts for 593 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 237 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries.

Centeio would actually be the second quarterback addition for new head coach Steve Addazio in the past couple of days. Over the weekend, Jackson Muschamp, the oldest son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, announced that he would be signing with the Colorado State Rams football team next month.

At the moment, though, CSU has just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — senior Patrick O’Brien and junior Justice McCoy.