The new head coach of the Ole Miss football team has put the finishing touches on his first Oxford staff.

Dec. 7, Lane Kiffin was hired by the Ole Miss football program. Just over seven weeks later, the Rebels confirmed Monday that one new addition and two holdovers have rounded out Kiffin’s 10 on-field assistants.

The new hire is Terrell Buckley, who will serve as Kiffin’s cornerbacks coach. Buckley, a former All-American at Florida State, spent the past four seasons coaching the same position at Mississippi State. From 2014-15, Buckley coached corners at Louisville.

In addition to Buckley, it was announced that Freddie Roach and Derrick Nix have been retained off of Matt Luke‘s coaching staff. Roach will serve as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator, while also coaching the defensive line for the Rebels. Nix will be in charge of the SEC school’s wide receivers.

Roach has spent the past three seasons with the Rebels. The last dozen seasons, Nix has been Ole Miss’ running backs coach.

With that trio of announcements, Kiffin’s first staff as the Ole Miss football head coach will be:

Terrell Buckley (Cornerbacks)

Randy Clements (Running Game Coordinator/Offensive Line)

D.J. Durkin (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

Joe Jon Finley (Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends)

Blake Gideon (Special Teams)

Jeff Lebby (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

Derrick Nix (Wide Receivers)

Chris Partridge (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)

Freddie Roach (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator)

Kevin Smith (Running Backs)

“This coaching staff represents the winning mentality we are establishing here, and I’m excited to get to work as a full group,” Kiffin said in a statement. “We added dynamic recruiters, championship experience and outstanding football minds. This is a staff that will attract the best players in the country and help them reach their full potential.”