As is the case with most FBS programs, the Wisconsin Badgers football program isn’t immune to an extended case of transferitis.

It was reported Monday afternoon that Seth Currens has decided to transfer from UW. Subsequent to that, a Wisconsin Badgers football official confirmed that the tight end has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A redshirt junior, Currens would be leaving Madison as a graduate transfer. That would leave him with one year of eligibility at his next stop.

Coming out of high school in Pickerington, Ohio, Currens was a three-star 2016 signee. Currens, who redshirted as a true freshman, came to the Badgers as a safety before moving to tight end last summer camp.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Currens appeared in 38 games. Most of that action came on special teams.

In addition to Currens, four other Wisconsin Badgers football players have transferred out this cycle. Those include linebacker Christian Bell (HERE), wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (HERE), running back Bradrick Shaw (HERE) and linebacker Griffin Grady.

Cruickshank ultimately moved on to Rutgers.