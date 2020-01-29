2020 Heisman odds
Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence co-favorites in latest odds to win 2020 Heisman Trophy

By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 8:24 AM EST
We’re nearly three full weeks into the college football offseason, so what better time than the present for some 2020 Heisman odds?

Shortly after suffering the first loss of his collegiate career, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was listed as a 7/2 favorite to claim this year’s Heisman Trophy. Right behind Lawrence was Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at 4/1.

In the updated 2020 Heisman odds released by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Fields and Lawrence, both true juniors, are list as co-favorites at 4/1. No one else is really all that close, with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler coming in at 12/1.

Interestingly, new Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, who transferred in from Wake Forest this month, is one of two listed at 14/1. The other is also a quarterback, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger.

The shortest odds for a running back are Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, who surprised many observers by returning to the Cowboys for his senior season, and Clemson’s Travis Etienne, who surprised most observers by staying with the Tigers and returning for his senior season, at 20/1.  The last two decades, just three running backs have won the Heisman.  The last player at that position to claim the most prestigious trophy in collegiate sports was Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015.

The two quarterbacks expected to replace 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow and 2018 Heisman runner-up Tua Tagovailoa, LSU’s Myles Brennan and Alabama’s Mac Jones, respectively, are both at 25/1.  One 2020 signee, though, will have some say in the Alabama competition.

Third Oklahoma State WR in a week enters transfer portal

Oklahoma State football
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
It’s been quite the past handful of days for the Oklahoma State football receiving corps.

On Twitter a week ago Tuesday, Tyrell Alexander announced that he has decided to transfer from the Oklahoma State football team and “reopen my recruitment process.” The wide receiver would be leaving Stillwater as a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility.

Two days later, teammate and fellow receiver LC Greenwood entered the portal as well.

Tuesday, another of Greenwood’s and Alexander’s receiving teammates at OSU, C.J. Moore, announced on Twitter that he too will be entering the transfer portal.

“God has a different plan for me,” Moore wrote. “Please respect my decision.

A four-star 2018 signee, Moore was rated as the No. 26 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma regardless of position. More to the point, Moore was the highest-rated signee in the Cowboys’ class that year.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, the 6-5, 175-pound receiver failed to even remotely live up to it on the field. He played in one game as a true freshman and took a redshirt. In 2019, he totaled 81 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions in five games.

It’s likely that Moore will have to sit out the 2020 season if he lands at another FBS school. That would then leave him with two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2021.

Moore, Greenwood and Alexander are actually the second, third and fourth wide receivers to leave the Oklahoma State football team this cycle, joining Patrick McKaufman.  Like Moore, Greenwood was a four-star recruit, albeit in 2017.  Alexander was a three-star signee in 2016.  McKaufman came to OSU from junior college.

All told, a dozen Cowboys have left the program.

Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.

Arizona safety Xavier Bell enters transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats football
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 6:46 AM EST
If you had the Arizona Wildcats football program as the next school to feel the portal’s sting, collect your winnings. Or something.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Xavier Bell has taken the first step in leaving the Pac-12 school. An Arizona Wildcats football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is in the NCAA transfer database.

A redshirt sophomore, Bell will be leaving the Wildcats as a graduate transfer. That will allow him to use the first of his two seasons of eligibility in 2020 at another FBS school.

Bell was a three-star 2017 signee. The California native was rated as the No. 73 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Bell played in 22 games the past two seasons. Of those, 10 appearances came in 2019. During his time with the Wildcats, Bell has been credited with 21 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. He also blocked a punt in 2018.

Bell is one of a handful of players at his position who have left the program. From Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star:

Arizona hasn’t lost as many players to the transfer portal since the start of the 2019 season as some of its Pac-12 rivals. But four players played safety at one point or another: Bell, Day Day Coleman, Maurice Gaines and Chacho Ulloa.

At the moment, just four Arizona Wildcats football players are listed in the portal.

The development involving Bell comes a couple of weeks after the revamping of the defensive coaching staff was completed.

Texas State’s Gresch Jensen adds to quarterbacking end of the transfer pool

Texas State football
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 5:05 AM EST
Courtesy of the Texas State football program, there’s yet another experienced quarterback on the transfer market.

According to 247Sports.com, the name of Gresch Jensen is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. While Jensen hasn’t publicly commented on the report, he did retweet the news on his personal Twitter account.

Jensen, who began his collegiate career at Montana befoe moving on to Fullerton College, would be leaving the Texas State football team as a graduate transfer. This coming season will be the 6-2, 225-pound quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

After starting the first six games of the 2019 season, Jensen went down with a concussion. The Washington state product never regained the starting job.

In those six starts, Jensen completed 129-of-206 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,291 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for another two touchdowns.

Jensen is the sixth Bobcats player to enter the portal this cycle. All but one of those half-dozen potential transfers are on the offensive side of the ball.

UCLA new home for Duke transfer RB Brittain Brown

Duke football
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 12:12 AM EST
For the second time today, an erstwhile Duke football player has found a new college football home.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that wide receiver Aaron Young had transferred into the Florida Atlantic programOn Twitter not long after, Young’s former Duke football teammate, Brittain Brown, announced on Twitter that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at UCLA.

Brown had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.  He had also drawn interest from, among others, Colorado, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Scheduled to graduate from Duke in May, the running back would then be eligible to play for the Bruins in 2020.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Brown was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class.  He was the No. 46 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

In four seasons with the Duke football team, Brown has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries.  His best season was his second as he ran for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.

Brown’s last two seasons were marred by injuries.  A shoulder injury cost him four games in 2018, while another shoulder injury sidelined him for the last two months this past season.

The addition of Brown will help to somewhat — somewhat — mitigate the Bruins’ myriad personnel losses of late.