Arizona Wildcats football
Arizona safety Xavier Bell enters transfer portal

By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 6:46 AM EST
If you had the Arizona Wildcats football program as the next school to feel the portal’s sting, collect your winnings. Or something.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Xavier Bell has taken the first step in leaving the Pac-12 school. An Arizona Wildcats football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is in the NCAA transfer database.

A redshirt sophomore, Bell will be leaving the Wildcats as a graduate transfer. That will allow him to use the first of his two seasons of eligibility in 2020 at another FBS school.

Bell was a three-star 2017 signee. The California native was rated as the No. 73 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Bell played in 22 games the past two seasons. Of those, 10 appearances came in 2019. During his time with the Wildcats, Bell has been credited with 21 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. He also blocked a punt in 2018.

Bell is one of a handful of players at his position who have left the program. From Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star:

Arizona hasn’t lost as many players to the transfer portal since the start of the 2019 season as some of its Pac-12 rivals. But four players played safety at one point or another: Bell, Day Day Coleman, Maurice Gaines and Chacho Ulloa.

At the moment, just four Arizona Wildcats football players are listed in the portal.

The development involving Bell comes a couple of weeks after the revamping of the defensive coaching staff was completed.

Texas State’s Gresch Jensen adds to quarterbacking end of the transfer pool

Texas State football
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 5:05 AM EST
Courtesy of the Texas State football program, there’s yet another experienced quarterback on the transfer market.

According to 247Sports.com, the name of Gresch Jensen is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. While Jensen hasn’t publicly commented on the report, he did retweet the news on his personal Twitter account.

Jensen, who began his collegiate career at Montana befoe moving on to Fullerton College, would be leaving the Texas State football team as a graduate transfer. This coming season will be the 6-2, 225-pound quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

After starting the first six games of the 2019 season, Jensen went down with a concussion. The Washington state product never regained the starting job.

In those six starts, Jensen completed 129-of-206 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,291 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for another two touchdowns.

Jensen is the sixth Bobcats player to enter the portal this cycle. All but one of those half-dozen potential transfers are on the offensive side of the ball.

UCLA new home for Duke transfer RB Brittain Brown

Duke football
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 12:12 AM EST
For the second time today, an erstwhile Duke football player has found a new college football home.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that wide receiver Aaron Young had transferred into the Florida Atlantic programOn Twitter not long after, Young’s former Duke football teammate, Brittain Brown, announced on Twitter that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at UCLA.

Brown had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.  He had also drawn interest from, among others, Colorado, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Scheduled to graduate from Duke in May, the running back would then be eligible to play for the Bruins in 2020.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Brown was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class.  He was the No. 46 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

In four seasons with the Duke football team, Brown has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries.  His best season was his second as he ran for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.

Brown’s last two seasons were marred by injuries.  A shoulder injury cost him four games in 2018, while another shoulder injury sidelined him for the last two months this past season.

The addition of Brown will help to somewhat — somewhat — mitigate the Bruins’ myriad personnel losses of late.

Washington State officially taps Wyoming’s Jake Dickert as DC

Washington State football
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 10:30 PM EST
The raiding of the Wyoming staff by the new head coach for Washington State football has formally commenced.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Wazzu would be adding three Wyoming assistants to Nick Rolovich‘s first staff at the Pac-12 school.  Tuesday, the first of those came to fruition as Jake Dickert was officially confirmed as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator.

Dickert will also coach linebackers for Rolovich.

“I am so pumped about this hire, I’ve been following Jake and his coaching career for a long time. We have competed against him the past couple years and his defenses play tough, they play physical and they play as one,” the first-year Washington State football coach said in a statement. “Jake came highly recommended from a number of coaches around the country and he has been very successful in recruiting and developing players from this area of the country. I’ve seen Jake continue to develop as he worked his way up the coaching ladder and he proved himself as a defensive coordinator this past season. He takes pride in how his defense plays, stopping the run, forcing takeaways and pressuring the quarterback, and I think he will be a great fit for this program and the Pullman community.”

Dickert spent the past three seasons at Wyoming.  For the first two, he was safeties coach.  Prior to the 2019 season, he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys job was Dickert’s first at the FBS level.  During a 13-year coaching career, he also served time on football staffs at North Dakota State, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State, Augustana, Minnesota State and South Dakota State.

Alabama QB signee Bryce Young leaps to top of 247’s Class of 2020 player rankings

Alabama Crimson Tide football
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 8:34 PM EST
Not only does the Alabama Crimson Tide football team currently hold the nation’s top recruiting class, they now boast the nation’s top player. Well, at least according to one recruiting service they do.

During the Early Signing Period last month, Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young signed with Alabama. At the time, Young was the No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Tuesday, ahead of National Signing Day next week, the recruiting website released its final player rankings for the Class of 2020. And, according to that service, Young is now the No. 1 recruit in this year’s class.

Quarterback and Clemson signee DJ Uiagalelei is the No. 2 prospect. Another Clemson signee, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, is No. 3. The rest of the Top Five is rounded out by an Ohio State signee, wide receiver Julian Fleming, and another Alabama Crimson Tide football signee, weakside defensive end Will Anderson.

The recruiting website explained the process that went into making the decision on the top player in this class:

There were three worthy candidates but there’s a new No. 1. In almost any year, any one of DJ Uiagalelei, Bryce Young and Bryan Bresee would be a clear No. 1. This year, two had to settle for something less. We landed on Young as our top guy after extensive deliberation. Despite Bresee being one of the best defensive linemen we’ve scouted in years, he was up against two quarterbacks that finish with the same rating as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, our highest grade ever given to a quarterback. When it’s close, and a true No. 1 candidate is there at quarterback, we felt that position had to get the nod. Here’s our roundtable discussion on how we sorted through these three elite talents.

Despite coming up short on some of the physical tools that Uiagalelei boasts, Young’s consistency, instincts, accuracy and body of work both during his career, senior season and all-star performances was just too much to pass up for us. As the game turns to the best player going No. 1, regardless of traits (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow), we felt like Young gives us our best shot at hitting on the No. 1 player.

As for the 247 composite, which takes into consideration other recruiting services such as Rivals and ESPN? Bresee is the No. 1 recruit in the country, followed by Young and Fleming. According to that same composite, Uiagalelei is the No. 10 prospect in the Class of 2020.