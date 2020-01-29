Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For the second time today, an erstwhile Duke football player has found a new college football home.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that wide receiver Aaron Young had transferred into the Florida Atlantic program. On Twitter not long after, Young’s former Duke football teammate, Brittain Brown, announced on Twitter that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at UCLA.

Brown had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month. He had also drawn interest from, among others, Colorado, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Scheduled to graduate from Duke in May, the running back would then be eligible to play for the Bruins in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Brown was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class. He was the No. 46 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

In four seasons with the Duke football team, Brown has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries. His best season was his second as he ran for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.

Brown’s last two seasons were marred by injuries. A shoulder injury cost him four games in 2018, while another shoulder injury sidelined him for the last two months this past season.

The addition of Brown will help to somewhat — somewhat — mitigate the Bruins’ myriad personnel losses of late.