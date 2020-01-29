Notre Dame football
Getty Images

Notre Dame LB Jonathan Jones transfers to Toledo

By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

A portaling Notre Dame football player is now officially a former Notre Dame football player.

In December of last year, Jonathan Jones placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from the Notre Dame football program.  Tuesday night, the next step has apparently been taken as the linebacker confirmed to NDInsider.com that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Toledo.

In fact, Jones is already enrolled at the MAC school, starting classes last week.

Because he moved on as a graduate transfer, Jones is eligible to play immediately in 2020 for the Rockets.  This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

A three-star 2016 signee, Jones was rated as the No. 31 outside linebacker in the country.  He was also the No. 60 player at any position in the state of Florida.

Jones took a redshirt his true freshman season.  The past three years, he played in 38 games.  Most of that action came on special teams.

Utah RB Devontae Henry-Cole enters transfer portal

Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 29, 2020, 4:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Utah running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole is entering the transfer portal, according to a report on Wednesday. His next destination is unknown at this time.

According to a report from 247 Sports, Henry-Cole has officially been entered in the NCAA transfer portal. This allows the redshirt junior running back to explore his potential transfer options as he looks to decide where to finish his collegiate career. He may now officially have contact with any FBS program interested in recruiting him.

As a graduate transfer, Henry-Cole will be eligible to play football this fall for any other FBS program.

As for Utah’s situation running the football in 2020, the youth movement appears to be on for the Utes. Zack Moss led Utah in rushing last season but is graduating. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is also graduating after being the team’s second-leading rusher. With Henry-Cole expected to move on, Utah will work with sophomore Devin Brumfield and freshman Jordan Wilmore beginning this spring. Both players appeared in at least 12 games last season with Brumfield rushing 59 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns and Wilmore carrying the football 49 times for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Joe Burrow adds Manning Award to 2019 hardware haul

Joe Burrow LSU
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joe Burrow may have exhausted his eligibility at LSU, but the Heisman Trophy winner isn’t done collecting collegiate hardware.

Wednesday, the Manning Award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — ArchiePeyton and Eli — announced that Joe Burrow of LSU has been named as its 2019 winner.  The Manning goes to the nation’s top quarterback and is the only major trophy to take into account postseason performance.

In leading LSU to the national championship, Burrow passed for 5,671 yards and an FBS-record 60 touchdown passes.  He threw just six interceptions in completing 76.3 percent of his passes, narrowly missing out on breaking Colt McCoy’s completion percentage record of 76.7.

In addition to the Manning and the Heisman, Burrow claimed the Associated Press National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award as well as being a unanimous First-Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

It’s expected that Burrow will be the first player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.

“I’ve not sure we’ve ever seen a quarterback have the high level of sustained and consistent excellence against a very challenging schedule that Joe Burrow had this season,” said Archie Manning in a statement. “Week-in and week-out, he played elite-level football while leading his team to victory. He simply didn’t have an off-day all season-long, which is amazing. And then in the postseason, he managed to take his game to another level. It’s been a pleasure to watch Joe this year.

“On behalf of the entire Manning family, we would like to thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for its generous and ongoing support of the Manning Award. The Bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.

Burrow was one of a dozen finalists for this year’s award, which the previous two years had gone to quarterbacks from Oklahoma — Baker Mayfield won the award in 2017 and Kyler Murray won it the following season.

Former Maryland, Kent State DB Qwuantrezz Knight will transfer to UCLA

UCLA football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s not exactly a state secret that the UCLA football program has seen an abnormal amount of personnel attrition in the past few months.  The past couple of days, though, there’s been a mini reversal of that trend.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, Duke transfer running back Brittain Brown announced that he would be transferring into the UCLA football team.  Prior to that, however, Qwuantrezz Knight announced on his Twitter machine late last week that he too will transfer to UCLA football as well.

It had been confirmed earlier this month that Knight would be transferring from Kent State.  The cornerback began his collegiate career at Maryland before leaving that Big Ten school.

During the 2019 regular season, Knight led the Golden Flashes in tackles for loss with 10.5.  In Kent’s first-ever bowl win this past season, Knight was named as the game’s defensive MVP.

The move away from Kent was odd, if for nothing more than the struggle Knight went through just to see the field in 2019.

Leaving the Maryland Terrapins football program shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of last year.  Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility, a waiver that cited “depression symptoms”; in early June, that initial waiver was denied.

Armed with the ability to appeal the original decision, Knight did as much and it proved successful as the MAC program confirmed in June of last year that the appeal was successful and the waiver granted.

Presumably, Knight will be leaving Kent and heading to UCLA as a graduate transfer.  That would allow him to play immediately at a third FBS school in 2020.

Stanford, BYU add four games to future series

Stanford football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 29, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we trudge deeper into the postseason, there’s some Stanford football scheduling news on which to chew.  And BYU, for that matter.

Way back in October of 2013, Stanford football and BYU announced a future four-game series that was set to begin in 2020.  With the first game in that series set to kick off 10 months from now, it was announced Wednesday that the same two football programs have agreed to another four-game series.

So, with today’s announcement, below is a look at what is now an eight-game series between Stanford football and BYU:

  • Nov. 28, 2020, at Stanford
  • Nov. 26, 2022, at Stanford
  • Sept. 13, 2025, at BYU
  • Nov. 28, 2026, at Stanford*
  • Nov. 25, 2028, at Stanford*
  • Sept. 1, 2029, at BYU
  • Aug. 30, 2031, at BYU*
  • Sept. 1, 2035, at BYU*

(*Games added through today’s extension)

As BYU noted in its release, kickoff times and television plans for the games will be determined and announced during the scheduled seasons.

The two schools have met twice previously in football.  The Cardinal beat the Cougars 18-14 in Provo in 2003, then beat them 37-10 at home on The Farm the following season.

Excluding the eight-game series with Stanford football, BYU now has 15 future games with Pac-12 schools scheduled through the 2028 season:

  • Utah (2020, 2021, 2024, 2026, 2027, 2028)
  • Arizona State (2020, 2021)
  • Arizona (2021, 2026, 2027)
  • Washington State (2021)
  • USC (2021, 2023)
  • Oregon (2022)

The 2021 game against Arizona, it should be noted, will be played in Las Vegas.