A portaling Notre Dame football player is now officially a former Notre Dame football player.

In December of last year, Jonathan Jones placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from the Notre Dame football program. Tuesday night, the next step has apparently been taken as the linebacker confirmed to NDInsider.com that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Toledo.

In fact, Jones is already enrolled at the MAC school, starting classes last week.

Because he moved on as a graduate transfer, Jones is eligible to play immediately in 2020 for the Rockets. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

A three-star 2016 signee, Jones was rated as the No. 31 outside linebacker in the country. He was also the No. 60 player at any position in the state of Florida.

Jones took a redshirt his true freshman season. The past three years, he played in 38 games. Most of that action came on special teams.