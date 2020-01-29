A prized former signee of the TCU football program has unofficially found a new collegiate home.

In very early November, it was confirmed that Justin Rogers had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a move away from the TCU football team. Nearly three months later, Rogers took the second step by announcing on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his playing career at UNLV.

Rogers’ announcement came after he took a visit to the UNLV campus this past weekend.

Barring something unexpected, Rogers will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility, starting with the 2021 season.

However, that 2020 door isn’t completely closed as Rogers is expected to pursue a waiver from the NCAA. Just what that waiver appeal would entail is unclear.