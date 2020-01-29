A prized former signee of the TCU football program has unofficially found a new collegiate home.
In very early November, it was confirmed that Justin Rogers had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a move away from the TCU football team. Nearly three months later, Rogers took the second step by announcing on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his playing career at UNLV.
Rogers’ announcement came after he took a visit to the UNLV campus this past weekend.
Las Vegas, Nevada. Committed and enrolled📍 pic.twitter.com/mpEkKiB0ym
— JG (@_justinrogers) January 29, 2020
Barring something unexpected, Rogers will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility, starting with the 2021 season.
However, that 2020 door isn’t completely closed as Rogers is expected to pursue a waiver from the NCAA. Just what that waiver appeal would entail is unclear.
A four-star 2018 signee, Rogers was rated as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 43 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated member of the Horned Frogs’ class that year.
Rogers suffered a severe knee injury during his senior year of high school that ultimately led to a case of drop-foot for the player as a true freshman in college. The recovery from those ongoing issues contributed to Rogers’ positioning deep down on the depth chart, which, ultimately, triggered his decision to enter the portal.
Rogers did make one appearance as a true freshman, completing his only pass attempt in TCU’s Cheez-It Bowl win over Cal. He hadn’t seen the field at all this past season.