Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell steps in transfer portal

Add another player to the ever-growing list of players in the NCAA transfer portal. Among the most recent additions is Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network was among the first to report the news of Mitchell entering his name in the transfer portal.

Texas LB Juwan Mitchell has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Started vs West Virginia, Oklahoma & TCU in 2019. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 29, 2020

By entering the transfer portal, Mithcell is free to communicate with any other football program looking to recruit him. Mitchell is free to pull his name from the portal at any time and stay at Texas. While such a decision is not unprecedented, it seems most players that enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to another school.

Mitchell transferred to Texas from Butler Community College in 2019 and played in six games for the Longhorns as a sophomore. The former top JUCO linebacker started three games for Texas last season. If he transfers to another FBS program, NCAA rules dictate Mitchell will not be eligible to play in the upcoming 2020 season. He would then be eligible beginning in 2021, with two years of eligibility. Mitchell has a redshirt season to use, which could be used in the 2020 season.

Mitchell is a New Jersey native.

