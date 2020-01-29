UCF QB McKenzie Milton moving to more mobile knee brace

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is about to take one giant step forward in his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury that ended his 2018 season. Milton is finally set to transition from a bulky knee brace to one that is lighter and more mobile. Considering the severity of the injury Milton suffered, this is a significant step forward in the rehab process.

Milton’s mother shared an encouraging update on her son’s progress on Wednesday celebrating the idea her son was on his last day wearing the bulky brace. McKenzie later addressed the news to confirm he was moving to a more mobile knee brace.

Milton was injured in the regular-season finale against USF in 2018. The gruesome injury not only tore Milton’s knee apart but also severely damaged nerves in Milton’s leg. Milton has undergone multiple surgeries since the injury and is clearly still in for a long process.

Milton walked with UCF’s seniors during a senior day ceremony last season but he has still kept his eyes locked on a potential return to the football field in the future. Milton previously said he had a goal of playing football in 2020. How realistic of a goal that is at this point is probably unknown for sure, but it is good to know he is taking steps forward to feeling like an athlete again.

Helmet sticker to The Orlando Sentinel.

