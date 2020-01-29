It’s not exactly a state secret that the UCLA football program has seen an abnormal amount of personnel attrition in the past few months. The past couple of days, though, there’s been a mini reversal of that trend.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, Duke transfer running back Brittain Brown announced that he would be transferring into the UCLA football team. Prior to that, however, Qwuantrezz Knight announced on his Twitter machine late last week that he too will transfer to UCLA football as well.

It had been confirmed earlier this month that Knight would be transferring from Kent State. The cornerback began his collegiate career at Maryland before leaving that Big Ten school.

After a great visit I would like to announce that I’m committed to UCLA & I will be obtaining my Masters degree there ! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/knUsRwBHNX — Qwuantrezz Knight (@qknight4) January 25, 2020

During the 2019 regular season, Knight led the Golden Flashes in tackles for loss with 10.5. In Kent’s first-ever bowl win this past season, Knight was named as the game’s defensive MVP.

The move away from Kent was odd, if for nothing more than the struggle Knight went through just to see the field in 2019.

Leaving the Maryland Terrapins football program shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of last year. Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility, a waiver that cited “depression symptoms”; in early June, that initial waiver was denied.

Armed with the ability to appeal the original decision, Knight did as much and it proved successful as the MAC program confirmed in June of last year that the appeal was successful and the waiver granted.

Presumably, Knight will be leaving Kent and heading to UCLA as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately at a third FBS school in 2020.