At least on the defensive side, Nick Rolovich has completed his first Washington State football coaching staff.
Tuesday, Wazzu announced that Jake Dickert has been hired as defensive coordinator. A day later, the program announced the additions four coaches on the defensive side of the ball.
Those new coaches are:
- A.J. Cooper, defensive ends
- Ricky Logo, defensive tackles
- John Richardson, cornerbacks
- Mark Banker, safeties
Richardson will also serve as the recruiting coordinator for the Washington State football program.
Banker and Logo both coached with Rolovich at Hawaii. Cooper and Richardson were on the same Wyoming staff as Dickert, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Both of the latter two were on the Cowboys’ staff for the last six seasons.
The most recognizable of the new additions is Banker.
The past two seasons, Banker was on Rolovich’s coaching staff at Hawaii. Prior to that, he was either on Mike Riley’s staff or worked with him at Nebraska (2015-16), Oregon State (2003-11), San Diego Chargers (1999-2001), and USC (1996). At the Pac-12 OSU, Banker was the defensive coordinator for his last three seasons in Corvallis. He was also coordinator for both of his seasons in Lincoln.
“Mark is a great addition to our staff, he’s a former defensive coordinator, has coached in the NFL and is familiar with the Pac-12 from his teams at USC, Stanford and Oregon State,” the first-year Washington State football head coach said in a statement. “Mark has strong recruiting ties to the Polynesian communities and did a great job in developing some of the best defensive players to ever wear the Hawai’i uniform, most recently linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019.”
The Alabama Crimson Tide football roster has unofficially been bolstered by a Power Five transfer.
Earlier this offseason, Carl Tucker took the first step in transferring from North Carolina by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As a graduate transfer, the tight end would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.
Over the weekend, Tucker took a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide football facilities. It was reported earlier this week that, coming off that visit, the Tide was the favorite to reel in the transfer.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday evening, Tucker announced that he “will be attending The University of Alabama for my final year.”
“I would like to thank all of the coaches who reached out and were willing & ready to give me another opportunity to succeed,” the player added.
Alabama was the second school Tucker has visited, with Florida State being the first. Tucker took a trip to Tallahassee the weekend before last. Missouri, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Washington had also expressed interest.
Tucker was a three-star 2015 signee for the Tar Heels. He was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA this offseason.
In 38 career games, the North Carolina product caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2018. That year, Tucker totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches.
Tucker started 20 games during his time with the Tar Heels. Four of those came in 2019.
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is about to take one giant step forward in his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury that ended his 2018 season. Milton is finally set to transition from a bulky knee brace to one that is lighter and more mobile. Considering the severity of the injury Milton suffered, this is a significant step forward in the rehab process.
Milton’s mother shared an encouraging update on her son’s progress on Wednesday celebrating the idea her son was on his last day wearing the bulky brace. McKenzie later addressed the news to confirm he was moving to a more mobile knee brace.
Milton was injured in the regular-season finale against USF in 2018. The gruesome injury not only tore Milton’s knee apart but also severely damaged nerves in Milton’s leg. Milton has undergone multiple surgeries since the injury and is clearly still in for a long process.
Milton walked with UCF’s seniors during a senior day ceremony last season but he has still kept his eyes locked on a potential return to the football field in the future. Milton previously said he had a goal of playing football in 2020. How realistic of a goal that is at this point is probably unknown for sure, but it is good to know he is taking steps forward to feeling like an athlete again.
Helmet sticker to The Orlando Sentinel.
Add another player to the ever-growing list of players in the NCAA transfer portal. Among the most recent additions is Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network was among the first to report the news of Mitchell entering his name in the transfer portal.
By entering the transfer portal, Mithcell is free to communicate with any other football program looking to recruit him. Mitchell is free to pull his name from the portal at any time and stay at Texas. While such a decision is not unprecedented, it seems most players that enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to another school.
Mitchell transferred to Texas from Butler Community College in 2019 and played in six games for the Longhorns as a sophomore. The former top JUCO linebacker started three games for Texas last season. If he transfers to another FBS program, NCAA rules dictate Mitchell will not be eligible to play in the upcoming 2020 season. He would then be eligible beginning in 2021, with two years of eligibility. Mitchell has a redshirt season to use, which could be used in the 2020 season.
Mitchell is a New Jersey native.
Utah running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole is entering the transfer portal, according to a report on Wednesday. His next destination is unknown at this time.
According to a report from 247 Sports, Henry-Cole has officially been entered in the NCAA transfer portal. This allows the redshirt junior running back to explore his potential transfer options as he looks to decide where to finish his collegiate career. He may now officially have contact with any FBS program interested in recruiting him.
As a graduate transfer, Henry-Cole will be eligible to play football this fall for any other FBS program.
As for Utah’s situation running the football in 2020, the youth movement appears to be on for the Utes. Zack Moss led Utah in rushing last season but is graduating. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is also graduating after being the team’s second-leading rusher. With Henry-Cole expected to move on, Utah will work with sophomore Devin Brumfield and freshman Jordan Wilmore beginning this spring. Both players appeared in at least 12 games last season with Brumfield rushing 59 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns and Wilmore carrying the football 49 times for 194 yards and one touchdown.