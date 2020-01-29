At least on the defensive side, Nick Rolovich has completed his first Washington State football coaching staff.

Tuesday, Wazzu announced that Jake Dickert has been hired as defensive coordinator. A day later, the program announced the additions four coaches on the defensive side of the ball.

Those new coaches are:

A.J. Cooper , defensive ends

, defensive ends Ricky Logo , defensive tackles

, defensive tackles John Richardson , cornerbacks

, cornerbacks Mark Banker, safeties

Richardson will also serve as the recruiting coordinator for the Washington State football program.

Banker and Logo both coached with Rolovich at Hawaii. Cooper and Richardson were on the same Wyoming staff as Dickert, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Both of the latter two were on the Cowboys’ staff for the last six seasons.

The most recognizable of the new additions is Banker.

The past two seasons, Banker was on Rolovich’s coaching staff at Hawaii. Prior to that, he was either on Mike Riley’s staff or worked with him at Nebraska (2015-16), Oregon State (2003-11), San Diego Chargers (1999-2001), and USC (1996). At the Pac-12 OSU, Banker was the defensive coordinator for his last three seasons in Corvallis. He was also coordinator for both of his seasons in Lincoln.

“Mark is a great addition to our staff, he’s a former defensive coordinator, has coached in the NFL and is familiar with the Pac-12 from his teams at USC, Stanford and Oregon State,” the first-year Washington State football head coach said in a statement. “Mark has strong recruiting ties to the Polynesian communities and did a great job in developing some of the best defensive players to ever wear the Hawai’i uniform, most recently linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019.”