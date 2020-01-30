BYU announces seven year media rights and bowl agreement with ESPN

BYU’s football independence has largely hinged on the ability for their games to be broadcasted nationally and the Cougars took a step toward ensuring that would happen for much of the next decade in officially announcing a new seven year media rights deal with ESPN.
The deal includes at least four games broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks (plus ABC) through the end of the 2026 season. Also announced was an agreement with the media conglomerate’s subsidiary ESPN Events to have the Cougars play in six bowl games owned by the entity through the 2025 season should they be eligible.
“We have been fortunate to have an amazing relationship with ESPN for decades,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “There is great collaboration because the relationship is truly a partnership and continues to get stronger every year. We are very grateful for all that ESPN does to support and promote BYU Athletics.”
ESPN will also handle the streaming component for all BYU home games while at least one football game per season will be broadcasted on the school’s own network, BYUtv.
Perhaps just as important to the program’s fans, the bowl tie-ins have gone from a huge unknown at the end of the year to being fairly set in stone. The Cougars will play in the Independence Bowl in 2021 (vs. CUSA), 2023 (vs. Pac-12) and 2025 (vs. CUSA). The team will also be the first option for the Cheez-It Bowl should either the Big Ten or Big 12 not have enough teams for the games in 2020, 2022 and 2024. If they’re not ticketed for the Phoenix-based bowl game, they will head to one of the dozens of other ESPN-owned postseason games instead.
“BYU is a key component of our extensive college football media rights portfolio and we are pleased to continue the relationship well into the future,” added Pete Derzis, ESPN Senior Vice President of Programming and Events. “The new agreement will build upon our last nine seasons, as we collectively work together showcasing the Cougars to a national audience and their extensive fan base.”
The four-lettered broadcaster should have no shortage of interesting games to put on over the coming years with BYU hosting Power Five programs like Michigan State (2020), Arizona State (2021), Baylor (2022), Arkansas (2022), Tennessee (2023) and Stanford (2025) in Provo. In addition, the Cardinal and former MWC foe Boise State have multi-year home-and-home agreements with the Cougars for games as well.
It just means more… cold hard cash.
The SEC announced another set of eye-opening figures on Thursday as they detailed their numbers from the 2018-19 fiscal year (which primarily covers the 2018 football season). Among the highlights? A whopping $651 million in total revenue that was distributed back to the 14 schools in the conference that resulted in a check of roughly $44.6 million to each program.
“The revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference enables our 14 member universities to provide unparalleled support to their student-athletes through superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development,” said Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “It is this sustained conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience that makes this conference sound and its impact so meaningful.”
The record revenues for the league are still a tad behind their Power Five peer the Big Ten however. The latter conference recently topped $50 million in distributions to its 14 members — a figure expected to keep growing past $60 million with further increases in media rights deals. The SEC figure includes broadcast revenue, bowl agreements, College Football Playoff distribution, NCAA Tournament units and other a number of other sources from which the conference took home a check.
An additional $7.8 million in grants was also split up between the 14 SEC schools as well and not included in the $44.6 million figure. Still, the overall total revenue number represents a solid increase from the $627.1 million that was distributed the prior fiscal year.
Either way, the growing gap between the have’s and the have not’s in college athletics continues to be on further display. While the numbers the SEC took in per school outpace what Group of Five leagues like the AAC and Mountain West take in as a whole, even others have to be a little jealous of what the league is making. For example, the Pac-12 distributed a reported $31.3 million for the same fiscal year.
While the Big Ten can still claim to be top dogs when it comes to revenues, the SEC isn’t too far behind and raking plenty of cash in on a yearly basis.
Amidst a bit of coaching staff upheaval, Ohio State football hasn’t seen much portal attrition of late. One former Buckeye, though, has apparently found a new home.
On his Instagram account Wednesday, Alex Williams indicated that he has decided to transfer into the Vanderbilt football program to continue his collegiate playing career. The defensive end had opted to transfer out of the Ohio State football program earlier this month.
“The Ohio State University has given me tools as a young man to grow, and I thank everyone who’s been [a part] of said journey,” the Ohio native wrote. “I’ve been here my entire life and grew up being in this position, but life has audibles. …
“College Football isn’t what you see on the television on Saturdays, it is deeper and you will only understand unless you’ve been apart of a group of soldiers like the ones I was with in my past two years of college ball.”
Williams was a three-star member of OSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 26 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio. He was also the No. 34 strongside defensive end in the country.
As a true freshman, Williams took a redshirt. This past season, he appeared in five games and was credited with eight tackles.
It’s highly likely that Williams will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.
A high-profile transfer from the Clemson football team is really set to kick off the process of finding a new college football home.
Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program. Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls. Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that would seem highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.
Late last week, though, Brice confirmed that he has “been talking with Vanderbilt.” Brice further stated that there are “about five, six, seven schools that have a great opportunity for me to go in.”
Wednesday, the identity of one of those handfuls of schools was learned. According to 247Sports.com, Brice will pay a visit to the Duke campus this weekend.
That trip to Durham will serve as the first of Brice’s transfer tour. Whether it’ll be the last remains to be seen.
Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.
As he will play for his next school as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use wherever he lands.
A UNLV football player is dealing with and recovering from a medical episode not normally associated with still-playing college football players.
According to multiple media outlets, Darran Williams suffered a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas is reporting that “Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.”
The Rebels running back is currently listed in stable condition. Monday was his 22nd birthday, ironically enough.
When Williams is awakened from the medically-induced coma, doctors will perform tests to diagnose the cause of the suspected heart attack.
The UNLV football program released the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players surfaced:
A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.
In his first season with the Rebels, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.
Williams, an Oklahoma native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.