A high-profile transfer from the Clemson football team is really set to kick off the process of finding a new college football home.

Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program. Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls. Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that would seem highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.

Late last week, though, Brice confirmed that he has “been talking with Vanderbilt.” Brice further stated that there are “about five, six, seven schools that have a great opportunity for me to go in.”

Wednesday, the identity of one of those handfuls of schools was learned. According to 247Sports.com, Brice will pay a visit to the Duke campus this weekend.

That trip to Durham will serve as the first of Brice’s transfer tour. Whether it’ll be the last remains to be seen.

Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.

As he will play for his next school as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use wherever he lands.