Div. II coordinator suspended over Adolf Hitler comments apologizes, resigns

By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
Whenever a college football coach invokes the name of Adolf Hitler, a mea culpa is surely to follow.  In this case, though, there’s one additional development.

On Jan. 20, Morris Berger was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after a stint at Texas State.  In an interview published by the Division II school’s student newspaper three days after the hiring, Berger, who has a degree in history, was asked, “If you could have dinner with three historical figures, living or dead, who would they be?”

Berger’s response?

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Suffice to say, the college football world was set ablaze by the Adolf Hitler comments, with the school announcing Monday that “Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”

Three days later, Berger issued a statement in which he apologized for what he described as “a poor effort to give an outside-the-box answer to a question.”

“I mistakenly communicated something absurd,” Berger wrote. “There is no justifiable excuse.  It was insensitive and not my intent.”

Not long after that apology went public, Grand Valley State announced that Berger has agreed to resigned and the university accepted his resignation.

“Nothing in our background and reference checks revealed anything that would have suggested the unfortunate controversy that has unfolded,” head coach Matt Mitchell said in a statement. “This has been a difficult time for everyone. I accepted Coach Berger’s resignation in an effort for him to move on and for us to focus on the team and our 2020 season.”

“Over the last 11 years I have taken great pride in the responsibility and privilege of being a teacher, coach, mentor and a valued member of the community,” Berger’s statement from teh school began. “I was excited and proud to be at Grand Valley, and am disappointed that I will not get the opportunity to help these players in 2020. However, I do not want to be a distraction to these kids, this great university or Coach Mitchell as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.”

UConn announces future game at Michigan, home-and-home with North Carolina

By Bryan FischerJan 30, 2020, 6:28 PM EST
UConn continues to be busy filling out their future schedules as they embark on life as a football independent.

On Thursday, the program confirmed a slate of new games on the docket down the road. The additions were highlighted by a trip to the Big House to play Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022. The contest is a one-off for both sides, with the Huskies taking in a hefty $1.8 million guarantee to head to the Big Ten powerhouse.

Also on tap is a home-and-home between UConn and North Carolina. The two will square off in Chapel Hill on Sept. 19, 2026 and have a return game in East Hartford on Sept. 18, 2027.

As one would expect from a program who is abruptly leaving the AAC for independence in football, scheduling is a key focus for the UConn administration going forward in order to make the move work. They have already cobbled together a 2020 set of 12 games but have just eight games set for 2021 and the same number in 2022 with the addition of the Wolverines. UNC is just the third team scheduled for 2026 (joining Lafayette and Maryland) and the second for 2027 (joining Army).

The flip side is that the addition of UConn completes Michigan’s schedule through 2022, a season which also includes Colorado State and Hawaii coming to Ann Arbor. The Tar Heels aren’t quite done with their games way off into the future but the Huskies will join games at TCU and against Notre Dame in 2026 and a home contest against UCF on the books for 2027.

Kansas expecting to receive Notice of Allegations from NCAA that includes football violation

By Bryan FischerJan 30, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
Action on the hard court is the focus for many at Kansas right now but there might be some news on the football program that will also raise an eyebrow around Lawrence.

According to the Kansas City Star, the school is bracing for an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that, while primarily focused on the basketball program, will include a Level III violation that occurred under Les Miles.

Neither the Jayhawks nor the NCAA provided comment to the paper on the potential notice.

At the heart of the matter is something familiar to fans who have been following the football-centric violations that first surfaced under former head coach David Beaty. The latter is suing the school for as much as $3 million related to his buyout, which the school has withheld as a result of such allegations.

These primarily are the result of off-the-field analysts at the school reportedly appearing to give on-field instruction of players over the course of both coaching tenures in a breach of NCAA rules. The Star reports on five such instances they uncovered video of an analyst providing on-field instruction, including in a Big 12 game last season.

While Miles is unlikely to be hit hard by the NCAA as a result of such a minor Level III violation, the overall case is still a pressing one for KU’s future given how large it has grown to — including numerous Level I violations in men’s basketball plus a pair of Level II violations already given notice for under Beaty. That’s a lot on AD Jeff Long’s plate and could have an impact on the football program going forward if the Committee on Infractions applies maximum penalties to the Jayhawks given all that has gone on in Lawrence in recent years.

Miami announces Ed Reed as new Chief of Staff for the Hurricanes

By Bryan FischerJan 30, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
It takes a special bit of news to bump Super Bowl LIV coverage down a bit in Miami this week but an announcement from the Hurricanes on Thursday did just that.

The school confirmed that College (and Pro) Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed was returning to the program where he first made his name famous as its new Chief of Staff, an advisory position to head coach Manny Diaz that includes oversight of a number of different areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” Diaz said in a statement. “He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis.”

As part of his new role, Reed will advise on everything from player evaluation and recruiting (as much as possible with NCAA rules) to operations and strategic planning. He will still have to go through a school background check before things are officially official but it’s pretty clear the former legend at ‘The U’ will be back home in a pretty hands-on role going forward.

Reed was an All-American during his time at the Hurricanes, leading the program to the 2001 national championship and standing out with his rangy play at safety on a team loaded with future pros. He eventually was a first round pick in 2002 by the Baltimore Ravens and won Super Bowl XLVII with the team.

Reed was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame two years ago and enshrined in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the summer of 2019.

Starting Clemson DE retiring from football… to reportedly become an actor

By Bryan FischerJan 30, 2020, 4:27 PM EST
On the list of things that Dabo Swinney probably didn’t expect to deal with regarding Clemson football in 2020, one of his starters giving up the sport unexpectedly probably isn’t one of them.

In an announcement posted to social media on Thursday, Tigers defensive end Logan Rudolph confirmed a number reports that he was giving up football and will leave the school upon graduation in May.

Rudolph developed into a regular starter for the ACC champions last season, trotting out with the first-team for nine of their 15 games in 2019. While he was part of the team’s deep rotation up front, he still managed to record a sack, five tackles for loss and 26 total tackles as a redshirt sophomore.

Though he is graduating at the conclusion of the spring semester, Rudolph still has two seasons of eligibility left — including a potential starting gig for a team many see as No. 1 in the 2020 preseason polls. While the move is surprising on so many levels, TigerIllustrated reports that the South Carolina native “eventually plans to move to California to chase his dream of becoming an actor.”

If there is a silver lining for Dabo and company though, it’s at least that the departure can be mitigated by the amount of talent still on the roster along the defensive line. Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster also had over 400 snaps at defensive end last season and have already brought five-star Myles Murphy on campus as part of their top ranked recruiting class.

Still, it’s not often that you hear of a player leaving a program perfectly capable of winning another national title with two years left to play all to eventually pursue an even more difficult career than having one on the gridiron.