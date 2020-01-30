Whenever a college football coach invokes the name of Adolf Hitler, a mea culpa is surely to follow. In this case, though, there’s one additional development.

On Jan. 20, Morris Berger was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after a stint at Texas State. In an interview published by the Division II school’s student newspaper three days after the hiring, Berger, who has a degree in history, was asked, “If you could have dinner with three historical figures, living or dead, who would they be?”

Berger’s response?

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Suffice to say, the college football world was set ablaze by the Adolf Hitler comments, with the school announcing Monday that “Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”

Three days later, Berger issued a statement in which he apologized for what he described as “a poor effort to give an outside-the-box answer to a question.”

“I mistakenly communicated something absurd,” Berger wrote. “There is no justifiable excuse. It was insensitive and not my intent.”

Not long after that apology went public, Grand Valley State announced that Berger has agreed to resigned and the university accepted his resignation.

“Nothing in our background and reference checks revealed anything that would have suggested the unfortunate controversy that has unfolded,” head coach Matt Mitchell said in a statement. “This has been a difficult time for everyone. I accepted Coach Berger’s resignation in an effort for him to move on and for us to focus on the team and our 2020 season.”

“Over the last 11 years I have taken great pride in the responsibility and privilege of being a teacher, coach, mentor and a valued member of the community,” Berger’s statement from teh school began. “I was excited and proud to be at Grand Valley, and am disappointed that I will not get the opportunity to help these players in 2020. However, I do not want to be a distraction to these kids, this great university or Coach Mitchell as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.”