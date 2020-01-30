Courtesy of the Illinois Fighting Illini football program, we’ll kick off Thursday morning with a very early portal post.

Earlier this week, Trenard Davis announced on Twitter that he has decided to take a spot in the NCAA transfer database. As the wide receiver would be leaving the Illinois Fighting Illini football team as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play for another FBS school in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“I’m going to miss my brothers and the bond I made with everybody,” Davis wrote in his tweet. “It’s time for me to take another route.”

Davis had originally signed with the Illini in 2015 as a three-star recruit. However, he didn’t make it to campus until the spring of the following year. According to his official online bio, Davis “[p]racticed at safety and wide receiver early in the season before settling in at QB the second half of the [2016] season.”

The next two years, however, Davis settled in as a receiver. In that span, he caught 40 passes for 430 yards. He set career-highs in 2018 with 278 yards on 30 receptions.

In 2019, though, Davis caught just two passes for 43 yards. Both of those receptions came in the RedBox Bowl loss to Cal.