Action on the hard court is the focus for many at Kansas right now but there might be some news on the football program that will also raise an eyebrow around Lawrence.

According to the Kansas City Star, the school is bracing for an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that, while primarily focused on the basketball program, will include a Level III violation that occurred under Les Miles.

Neither the Jayhawks nor the NCAA provided comment to the paper on the potential notice.

At the heart of the matter is something familiar to fans who have been following the football-centric violations that first surfaced under former head coach David Beaty. The latter is suing the school for as much as $3 million related to his buyout, which the school has withheld as a result of such allegations.

These primarily are the result of off-the-field analysts at the school reportedly appearing to give on-field instruction of players over the course of both coaching tenures in a breach of NCAA rules. The Star reports on five such instances they uncovered video of an analyst providing on-field instruction, including in a Big 12 game last season.

While Miles is unlikely to be hit hard by the NCAA as a result of such a minor Level III violation, the overall case is still a pressing one for KU’s future given how large it has grown to — including numerous Level I violations in men’s basketball plus a pair of Level II violations already given notice for under Beaty. That’s a lot on AD Jeff Long’s plate and could have an impact on the football program going forward if the Committee on Infractions applies maximum penalties to the Jayhawks given all that has gone on in Lawrence in recent years.