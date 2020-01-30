For the third time this month, the Maryland Terrapins football program is facing a potential portal departure.
Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that Bryce Brand is headed toward the NCAA transfer database. A Maryland Terrapins football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive end is officially in the portal.
The redshirt sophomore will be leaving the Terps as a graduate transfer. That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020 if he opts to move on to another FBS school. He would also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
A three-star 2017 signee, Brand was rated as the No. 89 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan. Could he return home? That remains to be seen.
Brand played in 26 games during his time at the Big Ten school. This past season, he played in a dozen games and earned his first career start. In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.
Because he played in just four games in 2018, he was able to take a redshirt for that season.
Prior to Brand’s decision to hit it, two other Terps made their way into the portal in January. First up was wide receiver Rayshad Lewis, with the son of former Miami great Ray Lewis announcing on Twitter Jan. 8 that he is (again) transferring. Earlier this week, quarterback Max Bortenschlager made the same decision.
Courtesy of the Illinois Fighting Illini football program, we’ll kick off Thursday morning with a very early portal post.
Earlier this week, Trenard Davis announced on Twitter that he has decided to take a spot in the NCAA transfer database. As the wide receiver would be leaving the Illinois Fighting Illini football team as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play for another FBS school in 2020.
The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
“I’m going to miss my brothers and the bond I made with everybody,” Davis wrote in his tweet. “It’s time for me to take another route.”
Davis had originally signed with the Illini in 2015 as a three-star recruit. However, he didn’t make it to campus until the spring of the following year. According to his official online bio, Davis “[p]racticed at safety and wide receiver early in the season before settling in at QB the second half of the [2016] season.”
The next two years, however, Davis settled in as a receiver. In that span, he caught 40 passes for 430 yards. He set career-highs in 2018 with 278 yards on 30 receptions.
In 2019, though, Davis caught just two passes for 43 yards. Both of those receptions came in the RedBox Bowl loss to Cal.
At least on the defensive side, Nick Rolovich has completed his first Washington State football coaching staff.
Tuesday, Wazzu announced that Jake Dickert has been hired as defensive coordinator. A day later, the program announced the additions four coaches on the defensive side of the ball.
Those new coaches are:
- A.J. Cooper, defensive ends
- Ricky Logo, defensive tackles
- John Richardson, cornerbacks
- Mark Banker, safeties
Richardson will also serve as the recruiting coordinator for the Washington State football program.
Banker and Logo both coached with Rolovich at Hawaii. Cooper and Richardson were on the same Wyoming staff as Dickert, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Both of the latter two were on the Cowboys’ staff for the last six seasons.
The most recognizable of the new additions is Banker.
The past two seasons, Banker was on Rolovich’s coaching staff at Hawaii. Prior to that, he was either on Mike Riley’s staff or worked with him at Nebraska (2015-16), Oregon State (2003-11), San Diego Chargers (1999-2001), and USC (1996). At the Pac-12 OSU, Banker was the defensive coordinator for his last three seasons in Corvallis. He was also coordinator for both of his seasons in Lincoln.
“Mark is a great addition to our staff, he’s a former defensive coordinator, has coached in the NFL and is familiar with the Pac-12 from his teams at USC, Stanford and Oregon State,” the first-year Washington State football head coach said in a statement. “Mark has strong recruiting ties to the Polynesian communities and did a great job in developing some of the best defensive players to ever wear the Hawai’i uniform, most recently linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019.”
The Alabama Crimson Tide football roster has unofficially been bolstered by a Power Five transfer.
Earlier this offseason, Carl Tucker took the first step in transferring from North Carolina by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As a graduate transfer, the tight end would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.
Over the weekend, Tucker took a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide football facilities. It was reported earlier this week that, coming off that visit, the Tide was the favorite to reel in the transfer.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday evening, Tucker announced that he “will be attending The University of Alabama for my final year.”
“I would like to thank all of the coaches who reached out and were willing & ready to give me another opportunity to succeed,” the player added.
Alabama was the second school Tucker has visited, with Florida State being the first. Tucker took a trip to Tallahassee the weekend before last. Missouri, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Washington had also expressed interest.
Tucker was a three-star 2015 signee for the Tar Heels. He was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA this offseason.
In 38 career games, the North Carolina product caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2018. That year, Tucker totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches.
Tucker started 20 games during his time with the Tar Heels. Four of those came in 2019.
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is about to take one giant step forward in his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury that ended his 2018 season. Milton is finally set to transition from a bulky knee brace to one that is lighter and more mobile. Considering the severity of the injury Milton suffered, this is a significant step forward in the rehab process.
Milton’s mother shared an encouraging update on her son’s progress on Wednesday celebrating the idea her son was on his last day wearing the bulky brace. McKenzie later addressed the news to confirm he was moving to a more mobile knee brace.
Milton was injured in the regular-season finale against USF in 2018. The gruesome injury not only tore Milton’s knee apart but also severely damaged nerves in Milton’s leg. Milton has undergone multiple surgeries since the injury and is clearly still in for a long process.
Milton walked with UCF’s seniors during a senior day ceremony last season but he has still kept his eyes locked on a potential return to the football field in the future. Milton previously said he had a goal of playing football in 2020. How realistic of a goal that is at this point is probably unknown for sure, but it is good to know he is taking steps forward to feeling like an athlete again.
