For the third time this month, the Maryland Terrapins football program is facing a potential portal departure.

Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that Bryce Brand is headed toward the NCAA transfer database. A Maryland Terrapins football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive end is officially in the portal.

The redshirt sophomore will be leaving the Terps as a graduate transfer. That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020 if he opts to move on to another FBS school. He would also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Brand was rated as the No. 89 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan. Could he return home? That remains to be seen.

Brand played in 26 games during his time at the Big Ten school. This past season, he played in a dozen games and earned his first career start. In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.

Because he played in just four games in 2018, he was able to take a redshirt for that season.

Prior to Brand’s decision to hit it, two other Terps made their way into the portal in January. First up was wide receiver Rayshad Lewis, with the son of former Miami great Ray Lewis announcing on Twitter Jan. 8 that he is (again) transferring. Earlier this week, quarterback Max Bortenschlager made the same decision.