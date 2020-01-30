Miami announces Ed Reed as new Chief of Staff for the Hurricanes

It takes a special bit of news to bump Super Bowl LIV coverage down a bit in Miami this week but an announcement from the Hurricanes on Thursday did just that.

The school confirmed that College (and Pro) Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed was returning to the program where he first made his name famous as its new Chief of Staff, an advisory position to head coach Manny Diaz that includes oversight of a number of different areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” Diaz said in a statement. “He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis.”

As part of his new role, Reed will advise on everything from player evaluation and recruiting (as much as possible with NCAA rules) to operations and strategic planning. He will still have to go through a school background check before things are officially official but it’s pretty clear the former legend at ‘The U’ will be back home in a pretty hands-on role going forward.

Reed was an All-American during his time at the Hurricanes, leading the program to the 2001 national championship and standing out with his rangy play at safety on a team loaded with future pros. He eventually was a first round pick in 2002 by the Baltimore Ravens and won Super Bowl XLVII with the team.

Experience coming into the building: 🆙🆙🆙 pic.twitter.com/autMvz7ylo — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 30, 2020

Reed was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame two years ago and enshrined in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the summer of 2019.