Miami announces Ed Reed as new Chief of Staff for the Hurricanes

It takes a special bit of news to bump Super Bowl LIV coverage down a bit in Miami this week but an announcement from the Hurricanes on Thursday did just that.
The school confirmed that College (and Pro) Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed was returning to the program where he first made his name famous as its new Chief of Staff, an advisory position to head coach Manny Diaz that includes oversight of a number of different areas.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” Diaz said in a statement. “He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis.”
As part of his new role, Reed will advise on everything from player evaluation and recruiting (as much as possible with NCAA rules) to operations and strategic planning. He will still have to go through a school background check before things are officially official but it’s pretty clear the former legend at ‘The U’ will be back home in a pretty hands-on role going forward.
Reed was an All-American during his time at the Hurricanes, leading the program to the 2001 national championship and standing out with his rangy play at safety on a team loaded with future pros. He eventually was a first round pick in 2002 by the Baltimore Ravens and won Super Bowl XLVII with the team.
Reed was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame two years ago and enshrined in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the summer of 2019.
Action on the hard court is the focus for many at Kansas right now but there might be some news on the football program that will also raise an eyebrow around Lawrence.
According to the Kansas City Star, the school is bracing for an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that, while primarily focused on the basketball program, will include a Level III violation that occurred under Les Miles.
Neither the Jayhawks nor the NCAA provided comment to the paper on the potential notice.
At the heart of the matter is something familiar to fans who have been following the football-centric violations that first surfaced under former head coach David Beaty. The latter is suing the school for as much as $3 million related to his buyout, which the school has withheld as a result of such allegations.
These primarily are the result of off-the-field analysts at the school reportedly appearing to give on-field instruction of players over the course of both coaching tenures in a breach of NCAA rules. The Star reports on five such instances they uncovered video of an analyst providing on-field instruction, including in a Big 12 game last season.
While Miles is unlikely to be hit hard by the NCAA as a result of such a minor Level III violation, the overall case is still a pressing one for KU’s future given how large it has grown to — including numerous Level I violations in men’s basketball plus a pair of Level II violations already given notice for under Beaty. That’s a lot on AD Jeff Long’s plate and could have an impact on the football program going forward if the Committee on Infractions applies maximum penalties to the Jayhawks given all that has gone on in Lawrence in recent years.
On the list of things that Dabo Swinney probably didn’t expect to deal with regarding Clemson football in 2020, one of his starters giving up the sport unexpectedly probably isn’t one of them.
In an announcement posted to social media on Thursday, Tigers defensive end Logan Rudolph confirmed a number reports that he was giving up football and will leave the school upon graduation in May.
Rudolph developed into a regular starter for the ACC champions last season, trotting out with the first-team for nine of their 15 games in 2019. While he was part of the team’s deep rotation up front, he still managed to record a sack, five tackles for loss and 26 total tackles as a redshirt sophomore.
Though he is graduating at the conclusion of the spring semester, Rudolph still has two seasons of eligibility left — including a potential starting gig for a team many see as No. 1 in the 2020 preseason polls. While the move is surprising on so many levels, TigerIllustrated reports that the South Carolina native “eventually plans to move to California to chase his dream of becoming an actor.”
If there is a silver lining for Dabo and company though, it’s at least that the departure can be mitigated by the amount of talent still on the roster along the defensive line. Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster also had over 400 snaps at defensive end last season and have already brought five-star Myles Murphy on campus as part of their top ranked recruiting class.
Still, it’s not often that you hear of a player leaving a program perfectly capable of winning another national title with two years left to play all to eventually pursue an even more difficult career than having one on the gridiron.
Todd Orlando isn’t the only former Texas staffer making the move from Austin to Los Angeles.
According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, former Longhorns co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Craig Naivar is joining the staff at USC. His addition should, barring any other surprise changes, complete Clay Helton’s coaching staff for the 2020 season.
Naivar was not retained by Tom Herman this offseason after overhauling his own staff, which included letting Orlando go and bringing in former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash to lead UT’s defense. The veteran safeties coach served as the Longhorns defensive coordinator for their bowl game win over Pac-12 South champ Utah and was also highly regarded for his recruiting abilities in bringing in a number of high-profile players to the Forty Acres.
While Naivar is expected to be responsible for safeties with the Trojans, it’s possible he could also moonlight as a special teams coordinator for the cardinal and gold after Helton let go of previous ST coordinator John Baxter after a staff shakeup. In addition to his work at Texas, Naivar also coached at Houston, Rice, Texas State and Kentucky among other stops.
A number of ugly allegations surfaced in Salt Lake City involving a Utah football player.
According to KSL, wide receiver Terrell Perriman was arrested by police on Thursday on a trio of charges that included enticing a minor, rape and suspicion of kidnapping:
According to a probable cause statement, the 17-year-old victim reported that she met Terrell Maurice Perriman, 20, on Instagram. She alleges Perriman pressured her to send nude photos to him, and she in turn received photos that were “sexually graphic in nature,” the report states.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham suspended Perriman from the team a few hours after he was picked up by police.
“Obviously, this does not reflect the values and standards of our program and we will continue to monitor the situation as it moves through the legal process,” Whittingham said.”We are cooperating with the authorities and university personnel and will continue to assist as requested.”
Perhaps most concerning was the fact that police told KSL that in addition to the serious charges involving the minor in question, there could be other victims that will be uncovered during their continued investigation.
Perriman was originally from the Miami, Fla. area before arriving on campus in Utah back in 2018. He redshirted his first season with the Utes and played in 10 games last year, mostly on special teams. He recorded two catches for nine yards and one rush for five yards as recently as the team’s Alamo Bowl loss to Texas last month.