Amidst a bit of coaching staff upheaval, Ohio State football hasn’t seen much portal attrition of late. One former Buckeye, though, has apparently found a new home.

On his Instagram account Wednesday, Alex Williams indicated that he has decided to transfer into the Vanderbilt football program to continue his collegiate playing career. The defensive end had opted to transfer out of the Ohio State football program earlier this month.

“The Ohio State University has given me tools as a young man to grow, and I thank everyone who’s been [a part] of said journey,” the Ohio native wrote. “I’ve been here my entire life and grew up being in this position, but life has audibles. …

“College Football isn’t what you see on the television on Saturdays, it is deeper and you will only understand unless you’ve been apart of a group of soldiers like the ones I was with in my past two years of college ball.”

Williams was a three-star member of OSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 26 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio. He was also the No. 34 strongside defensive end in the country.

As a true freshman, Williams took a redshirt. This past season, he appeared in five games and was credited with eight tackles.

It’s highly likely that Williams will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.