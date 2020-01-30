Amidst a bit of coaching staff upheaval, Ohio State football hasn’t seen much portal attrition of late. One former Buckeye, though, has apparently found a new home.
On his Instagram account Wednesday, Alex Williams indicated that he has decided to transfer into the Vanderbilt football program to continue his collegiate playing career. The defensive end had opted to transfer out of the Ohio State football program earlier this month.
“The Ohio State University has given me tools as a young man to grow, and I thank everyone who’s been [a part] of said journey,” the Ohio native wrote. “I’ve been here my entire life and grew up being in this position, but life has audibles. …
“College Football isn’t what you see on the television on Saturdays, it is deeper and you will only understand unless you’ve been apart of a group of soldiers like the ones I was with in my past two years of college ball.”
Williams was a three-star member of OSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 26 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio. He was also the No. 34 strongside defensive end in the country.
As a true freshman, Williams took a redshirt. This past season, he appeared in five games and was credited with eight tackles.
It’s highly likely that Williams will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.
A high-profile transfer from the Clemson football team is really set to kick off the process of finding a new college football home.
Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program. Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls. Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that would seem highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.
Late last week, though, Brice confirmed that he has “been talking with Vanderbilt.” Brice further stated that there are “about five, six, seven schools that have a great opportunity for me to go in.”
Wednesday, the identity of one of those handfuls of schools was learned. According to 247Sports.com, Brice will pay a visit to the Duke campus this weekend.
That trip to Durham will serve as the first of Brice’s transfer tour. Whether it’ll be the last remains to be seen.
Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.
As he will play for his next school as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use wherever he lands.
A UNLV football player is dealing with and recovering from a medical episode not normally associated with still-playing college football players.
According to multiple media outlets, Darran Williams suffered a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas is reporting that “Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.”
The Rebels running back is currently listed in stable condition. Monday was his 22nd birthday, ironically enough.
When Williams is awakened from the medically-induced coma, doctors will perform tests to diagnose the cause of the suspected heart attack.
The UNLV football program released the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players surfaced:
A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.
In his first season with the Rebels, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.
Williams, an Oklahoma native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
A former Syracuse football assistant has landed on his coaching feet.
After giving up 58 points to Boston College in an early-November loss, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers fired defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Nearly two months later, Nevada announced that Ward has been hired by Jay Norvell as his coordinator.
In addition to defensive coordinator, Ward will also serve as the Wolf Pack’s linebackers coach.
“I talked to a great number of coordinators for several weeks about our position and Brian was the most detailed and competent coach throughout that process,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has great knowledge and came very highly recommended. Brian has a history of building championship defenses at multiple institutions and he’s won games at the highest levels of college football.”
Ward spent the past four seasons (2016-19) as the coordinator for Syracuse football. He added linebackers coach responsibilities in 2017. That same season, he was named as a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Ward’s first coordinating job at the collegiate level came in 2015 at Bowling Green. He’s also been a coordinator at Western Illinois (2012-14) and Drake (2011).
It was announced by Norvell in that coordinator Jeff Casteel was one of three defensive coaches who wouldn’t be returning in 2020. In 2019, the Wolf Pack was 12th in the Mountain West Conference and 100th nationally in scoring defense, giving up an average of 31.9 points per game.
For the second time in as many days, the Utah Utes football roster has seemingly been pared.
Wednesday, we noted that running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. Thursday morning, it’s time to note that that one of the back’s Utah Utes football teammates, Nygel King, is now in the portal as well.
247Sports.com was the first to report the development.
King was a three-star 2016 signee for the Utes. The Spring, Texas, native took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The next three years, the cornerback appeared in 29 games. Most of King’s on-field action in that stretch came on special teams during that stretch.