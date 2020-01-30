It just means more… cold hard cash.

The SEC announced another set of eye-opening figures on Thursday as they detailed their numbers from the 2018-19 fiscal year (which primarily covers the 2018 football season). Among the highlights? A whopping $651 million in total revenue that was distributed back to the 14 schools in the conference that resulted in a check of roughly $44.6 million to each program.

“The revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference enables our 14 member universities to provide unparalleled support to their student-athletes through superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development,” said Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “It is this sustained conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience that makes this conference sound and its impact so meaningful.”

The record revenues for the league are still a tad behind their Power Five peer the Big Ten however. The latter conference recently topped $50 million in distributions to its 14 members — a figure expected to keep growing past $60 million with further increases in media rights deals. The SEC figure includes broadcast revenue, bowl agreements, College Football Playoff distribution, NCAA Tournament units and other a number of other sources from which the conference took home a check.

An additional $7.8 million in grants was also split up between the 14 SEC schools as well and not included in the $44.6 million figure. Still, the overall total revenue number represents a solid increase from the $627.1 million that was distributed the prior fiscal year.

Either way, the growing gap between the have’s and the have not’s in college athletics continues to be on further display. While the numbers the SEC took in per school outpace what Group of Five leagues like the AAC and Mountain West take in as a whole, even others have to be a little jealous of what the league is making. For example, the Pac-12 distributed a reported $31.3 million for the same fiscal year.

While the Big Ten can still claim to be top dogs when it comes to revenues, the SEC isn’t too far behind and raking plenty of cash in on a yearly basis.