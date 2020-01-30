Starting Clemson DE retiring from football… to reportedly become an actor

On the list of things that Dabo Swinney probably didn’t expect to deal with regarding Clemson football in 2020, one of his starters giving up the sport unexpectedly probably isn’t one of them.
In an announcement posted to social media on Thursday, Tigers defensive end Logan Rudolph confirmed a number reports that he was giving up football and will leave the school upon graduation in May.
Rudolph developed into a regular starter for the ACC champions last season, trotting out with the first-team for nine of their 15 games in 2019. While he was part of the team’s deep rotation up front, he still managed to record a sack, five tackles for loss and 26 total tackles as a redshirt sophomore.
Though he is graduating at the conclusion of the spring semester, Rudolph still has two seasons of eligibility left — including a potential starting gig for a team many see as No. 1 in the 2020 preseason polls. While the move is surprising on so many levels, TigerIllustrated reports that the South Carolina native “eventually plans to move to California to chase his dream of becoming an actor.”
If there is a silver lining for Dabo and company though, it’s at least that the departure can be mitigated by the amount of talent still on the roster along the defensive line. Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster also had over 400 snaps at defensive end last season and have already brought five-star Myles Murphy on campus as part of their top ranked recruiting class.
Still, it’s not often that you hear of a player leaving a program perfectly capable of winning another national title with two years left to play all to eventually pursue an even more difficult career than having one on the gridiron.
Todd Orlando isn’t the only former Texas staffer making the move from Austin to Los Angeles.
According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, former Longhorns co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Craig Naivar is joining the staff at USC. His addition should, barring any other surprise changes, complete Clay Helton’s coaching staff for the 2020 season.
Naivar was not retained by Tom Herman this offseason after overhauling his own staff, which included letting Orlando go and bringing in former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash to lead UT’s defense. The veteran safeties coach served as the Longhorns defensive coordinator for their bowl game win over Pac-12 South champ Utah and was also highly regarded for his recruiting abilities in bringing in a number of high-profile players to the Forty Acres.
While Naivar is expected to be responsible for safeties with the Trojans, it’s possible he could also moonlight as a special teams coordinator for the cardinal and gold after Helton let go of previous ST coordinator John Baxter after a staff shakeup. In addition to his work at Texas, Naivar also coached at Houston, Rice, Texas State and Kentucky among other stops.
A number of ugly allegations surfaced in Salt Lake City involving a Utah football player.
According to KSL, wide receiver Terrell Perriman was arrested by police on Thursday on a trio of charges that included enticing a minor, rape and suspicion of kidnapping:
According to a probable cause statement, the 17-year-old victim reported that she met Terrell Maurice Perriman, 20, on Instagram. She alleges Perriman pressured her to send nude photos to him, and she in turn received photos that were “sexually graphic in nature,” the report states.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham suspended Perriman from the team a few hours after he was picked up by police.
“Obviously, this does not reflect the values and standards of our program and we will continue to monitor the situation as it moves through the legal process,” Whittingham said.”We are cooperating with the authorities and university personnel and will continue to assist as requested.”
Perhaps most concerning was the fact that police told KSL that in addition to the serious charges involving the minor in question, there could be other victims that will be uncovered during their continued investigation.
Perriman was originally from the Miami, Fla. area before arriving on campus in Utah back in 2018. He redshirted his first season with the Utes and played in 10 games last year, mostly on special teams. He recorded two catches for nine yards and one rush for five yards as recently as the team’s Alamo Bowl loss to Texas last month.
It just means more… cold hard cash.
The SEC announced another set of eye-opening figures on Thursday as they detailed their numbers from the 2018-19 fiscal year (which primarily covers the 2018 football season). Among the highlights? A whopping $651 million in total revenue that was distributed back to the 14 schools in the conference that resulted in a check of roughly $44.6 million to each program.
“The revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference enables our 14 member universities to provide unparalleled support to their student-athletes through superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development,” said Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “It is this sustained conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience that makes this conference sound and its impact so meaningful.”
The record revenues for the league are still a tad behind their Power Five peer the Big Ten however. The latter conference recently topped $50 million in distributions to its 14 members — a figure expected to keep growing past $60 million with further increases in media rights deals. The SEC figure includes broadcast revenue, bowl agreements, College Football Playoff distribution, NCAA Tournament units and other a number of other sources from which the conference took home a check.
An additional $7.8 million in grants was also split up between the 14 SEC schools as well and not included in the $44.6 million figure. Still, the overall total revenue number represents a solid increase from the $627.1 million that was distributed the prior fiscal year.
Either way, the growing gap between the have’s and the have not’s in college athletics continues to be on further display. While the numbers the SEC took in per school outpace what Group of Five leagues like the AAC and Mountain West take in as a whole, even others have to be a little jealous of what the league is making. For example, the Pac-12 distributed a reported $31.3 million for the same fiscal year.
While the Big Ten can still claim to be top dogs when it comes to revenues, the SEC isn’t too far behind and raking plenty of cash in on a yearly basis.
BYU’s football independence has largely hinged on the ability for their games to be broadcasted nationally and the Cougars took a step toward ensuring that would happen for much of the next decade in officially announcing a new seven year media rights deal with ESPN.
The deal includes at least four games broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks (plus ABC) through the end of the 2026 season. Also announced was an agreement with the media conglomerate’s subsidiary ESPN Events to have the Cougars play in six bowl games owned by the entity through the 2025 season should they be eligible.
“We have been fortunate to have an amazing relationship with ESPN for decades,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “There is great collaboration because the relationship is truly a partnership and continues to get stronger every year. We are very grateful for all that ESPN does to support and promote BYU Athletics.”
ESPN will also handle the streaming component for all BYU home games while at least one football game per season will be broadcasted on the school’s own network, BYUtv.
Perhaps just as important to the program’s fans, the bowl tie-ins have gone from a huge unknown at the end of the year to being fairly set in stone. The Cougars will play in the Independence Bowl in 2021 (vs. CUSA), 2023 (vs. Pac-12) and 2025 (vs. CUSA). The team will also be the first option for the Cheez-It Bowl should either the Big Ten or Big 12 not have enough teams for the games in 2020, 2022 and 2024. If they’re not ticketed for the Phoenix-based bowl game, they will head to one of the dozens of other ESPN-owned postseason games instead.
“BYU is a key component of our extensive college football media rights portfolio and we are pleased to continue the relationship well into the future,” added Pete Derzis, ESPN Senior Vice President of Programming and Events. “The new agreement will build upon our last nine seasons, as we collectively work together showcasing the Cougars to a national audience and their extensive fan base.”
The four-lettered broadcaster should have no shortage of interesting games to put on over the coming years with BYU hosting Power Five programs like Michigan State (2020), Arizona State (2021), Baylor (2022), Arkansas (2022), Tennessee (2023) and Stanford (2025) in Provo. In addition, the Cardinal and former MWC foe Boise State have multi-year home-and-home agreements with the Cougars for games as well.