A former Syracuse football assistant has landed on his coaching feet.

After giving up 58 points to Boston College in an early-November loss, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers fired defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Nearly two months later, Nevada announced that Ward has been hired by Jay Norvell as his coordinator.

In addition to defensive coordinator, Ward will also serve as the Wolf Pack’s linebackers coach.

“I talked to a great number of coordinators for several weeks about our position and Brian was the most detailed and competent coach throughout that process,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has great knowledge and came very highly recommended. Brian has a history of building championship defenses at multiple institutions and he’s won games at the highest levels of college football.”

Ward spent the past four seasons (2016-19) as the coordinator for Syracuse football. He added linebackers coach responsibilities in 2017. That same season, he was named as a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Ward’s first coordinating job at the collegiate level came in 2015 at Bowling Green. He’s also been a coordinator at Western Illinois (2012-14) and Drake (2011).

It was announced by Norvell in that coordinator Jeff Casteel was one of three defensive coaches who wouldn’t be returning in 2020. In 2019, the Wolf Pack was 12th in the Mountain West Conference and 100th nationally in scoring defense, giving up an average of 31.9 points per game.