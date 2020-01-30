One former Tennessee Vols football player is the latest to illustrate that, yes, you can indeed go home again.

Monday, former Oklahoma running back DeMarco Murray returned to Norman as OU’s running backs coach. Four days later, former Tennessee running back Jay Graham officially returned to Knoxville as Jeremy Pruitt‘s new running backs coach.

Graham played for UT from 1993-96. During his time on Rocky Top, Graham ran for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns.

This will also mark Graham’s third coaching stint at his alma mater. In 2012, he was the SEC school’s running backs coach. His first coaching job was also at UT, as a graduate assistant in 2005.

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Graham back to Tennessee,” the Tennessee Vols football head coach said in a statement. “He is one of the best assistant coaches in the country, and his track record for developing running backs speaks for itself, as you can see several of the young men he has coached playing on Sundays. He’s the total package as a coach with his experience playing in the NFL and his years coaching in the SEC and ACC. He has [a] tremendous work ethic and an impressive ability to connect with young people. I was impressed by Jay from the start of our time working together and winning a national championship in 2013. He’s one of the best running backs ever to play at Tennessee, which I saw firsthand in the mid-90s. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him again and bringing him back to Rocky Top.”

Graham served as the running backs coach at Texas A&M the past two seasons. He’s also coached the position he played at this level during FBS stops at Florida State (2013-17) and South Carolina (2009-11).

Prior to embarking on a career in coaching, Graham spent nine seasons in the NFL.