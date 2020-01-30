UConn continues to be busy filling out their future schedules as they embark on life as a football independent.

On Thursday, the program confirmed a slate of new games on the docket down the road. The additions were highlighted by a trip to the Big House to play Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022. The contest is a one-off for both sides, with the Huskies taking in a hefty $1.8 million guarantee to head to the Big Ten powerhouse.

Also on tap is a home-and-home between UConn and North Carolina. The two will square off in Chapel Hill on Sept. 19, 2026 and have a return game in East Hartford on Sept. 18, 2027.

As one would expect from a program who is abruptly leaving the AAC for independence in football, scheduling is a key focus for the UConn administration going forward in order to make the move work. They have already cobbled together a 2020 set of 12 games but have just eight games set for 2021 and the same number in 2022 with the addition of the Wolverines. UNC is just the third team scheduled for 2026 (joining Lafayette and Maryland) and the second for 2027 (joining Army).

The flip side is that the addition of UConn completes Michigan’s schedule through 2022, a season which also includes Colorado State and Hawaii coming to Ann Arbor. The Tar Heels aren’t quite done with their games way off into the future but the Huskies will join games at TCU and against Notre Dame in 2026 and a home contest against UCF on the books for 2027.