When it comes to a scary situation involving a UNLV football player, there’s some positive news.

As we noted Thursday, Darran Williams suffered a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported that “Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.”

In the most recent update available at the time of our post, the Rebels junior running back was listed in stable condition. Monday was the UNLV football player’s 22nd birthday, ironically enough.

Thursday evening, Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal offered up a further update. In a tweet, Anderson wrote that “Williams is awake and responding well, according to his father.”

“More tests need to be run, and there was no timetable on when he would be released from the hospital,” Anderson added.

In a second tweet, Anderson wrote that Williams’ father “wanted to thank the Las Vegas community for its support. He also praised UNLV’s actions” following the medical event.

In his first season with the Rebels, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

Williams, an Oklahoma native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The UNLV football program released the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players first surfaced:

A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.

Since releasing that initial statement, the UNLV football program has not offered any updates of its own.