UNLV football
Getty Images

UNLV football player who suffered heart attack during workout ‘awake and responding’

By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 10:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

When it comes to a scary situation involving a UNLV football player, there’s some positive news.

As we noted ThursdayDarran Williams suffered a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning.  KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported that “Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.”

In the most recent update available at the time of our post, the Rebels junior running back was listed in stable condition.  Monday was the UNLV football player’s 22nd birthday, ironically enough.

Thursday evening, Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal offered up a further update.  In a tweet, Anderson wrote that “Williams is awake and responding well, according to his father.”

“More tests need to be run, and there was no timetable on when he would be released from the hospital,” Anderson added.

In a second tweet, Anderson wrote that Williams’ father “wanted to thank the Las Vegas community for its support. He also praised UNLV’s actions” following the medical event.

In his first season with the Rebels, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.  He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

Williams, an Oklahoma native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The UNLV football program released the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players first surfaced:

A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.

Since releasing that initial statement, the UNLV football program has not offered any updates of its own.

Tennessee Vols officially bring Jay Graham back home to Rocky Top as RBs coach

Tennessee Vols football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

One former Tennessee Vols football player is the latest to illustrate that, yes, you can indeed go home again.

Monday, former Oklahoma running back DeMarco Murray returned to Norman as OU’s running backs coach.  Four days later, former Tennessee running back Jay Graham officially returned to Knoxville as Jeremy Pruitt‘s new running backs coach.

Graham played for UT from 1993-96.  During his time on Rocky Top, Graham ran for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns.

This will also mark Graham’s third coaching stint at his alma mater.  In 2012, he was the SEC school’s running backs coach.  His first coaching job was also at UT, as a graduate assistant in 2005.

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Graham back to Tennessee,” the Tennessee Vols football head coach said in a statement. “He is one of the best assistant coaches in the country, and his track record for developing running backs speaks for itself, as you can see several of the young men he has coached playing on Sundays. He’s the total package as a coach with his experience playing in the NFL and his years coaching in the SEC and ACC. He has [a] tremendous work ethic and an impressive ability to connect with young people. I was impressed by Jay from the start of our time working together and winning a national championship in 2013. He’s one of the best running backs ever to play at Tennessee, which I saw firsthand in the mid-90s. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him again and bringing him back to Rocky Top.”

Graham served as the running backs coach at Texas A&M the past two seasons.  He’s also coached the position he played at this level during FBS stops at Florida State (2013-17) and South Carolina (2009-11).

Prior to embarking on a career in coaching, Graham spent nine seasons in the NFL.

Div. II coordinator suspended over Adolf Hitler comments apologizes, resigns

college football Adolf Hitler
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
2 Comments

Whenever a college football coach invokes the name of Adolf Hitler, a mea culpa is surely to follow.  In this case, though, there’s one additional development.

On Jan. 20, Morris Berger was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after a stint at Texas State.  In an interview published by the Division II school’s student newspaper three days after the hiring, Berger, who has a degree in history, was asked, “If you could have dinner with three historical figures, living or dead, who would they be?”

Berger’s response?

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Suffice to say, the college football world was set ablaze by the Adolf Hitler comments, with the school announcing Monday that “Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”

Three days later, Berger issued a statement in which he apologized for what he described as “a poor effort to give an outside-the-box answer to a question.”

“I mistakenly communicated something absurd,” Berger wrote. “There is no justifiable excuse.  It was insensitive and not my intent.”

Not long after that apology went public, Grand Valley State announced that Berger has agreed to resigned and the university accepted his resignation.

“Nothing in our background and reference checks revealed anything that would have suggested the unfortunate controversy that has unfolded,” head coach Matt Mitchell said in a statement. “This has been a difficult time for everyone. I accepted Coach Berger’s resignation in an effort for him to move on and for us to focus on the team and our 2020 season.”

“Over the last 11 years I have taken great pride in the responsibility and privilege of being a teacher, coach, mentor and a valued member of the community,” Berger’s statement from teh school began. “I was excited and proud to be at Grand Valley, and am disappointed that I will not get the opportunity to help these players in 2020. However, I do not want to be a distraction to these kids, this great university or Coach Mitchell as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.”

UConn announces future game at Michigan, home-and-home with North Carolina

UConn football
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 30, 2020, 6:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

UConn continues to be busy filling out their future schedules as they embark on life as a football independent.

On Thursday, the program confirmed a slate of new games on the docket down the road. The additions were highlighted by a trip to the Big House to play Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022. The contest is a one-off for both sides, with the Huskies taking in a hefty $1.8 million guarantee to head to the Big Ten powerhouse.

Also on tap is a home-and-home between UConn and North Carolina. The two will square off in Chapel Hill on Sept. 19, 2026 and have a return game in East Hartford on Sept. 18, 2027.

As one would expect from a program who is abruptly leaving the AAC for independence in football, scheduling is a key focus for the UConn administration going forward in order to make the move work. They have already cobbled together a 2020 set of 12 games but have just eight games set for 2021 and the same number in 2022 with the addition of the Wolverines. UNC is just the third team scheduled for 2026 (joining Lafayette and Maryland) and the second for 2027 (joining Army).

The flip side is that the addition of UConn completes Michigan’s schedule through 2022, a season which also includes Colorado State and Hawaii coming to Ann Arbor. The Tar Heels aren’t quite done with their games way off into the future but the Huskies will join games at TCU and against Notre Dame in 2026 and a home contest against UCF on the books for 2027.

Kansas expecting to receive Notice of Allegations from NCAA that includes football violation

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 30, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
2 Comments

Action on the hard court is the focus for many at Kansas right now but there might be some news on the football program that will also raise an eyebrow around Lawrence.

According to the Kansas City Star, the school is bracing for an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that, while primarily focused on the basketball program, will include a Level III violation that occurred under Les Miles.

Neither the Jayhawks nor the NCAA provided comment to the paper on the potential notice.

At the heart of the matter is something familiar to fans who have been following the football-centric violations that first surfaced under former head coach David Beaty. The latter is suing the school for as much as $3 million related to his buyout, which the school has withheld as a result of such allegations.

These primarily are the result of off-the-field analysts at the school reportedly appearing to give on-field instruction of players over the course of both coaching tenures in a breach of NCAA rules. The Star reports on five such instances they uncovered video of an analyst providing on-field instruction, including in a Big 12 game last season.

While Miles is unlikely to be hit hard by the NCAA as a result of such a minor Level III violation, the overall case is still a pressing one for KU’s future given how large it has grown to — including numerous Level I violations in men’s basketball plus a pair of Level II violations already given notice for under Beaty. That’s a lot on AD Jeff Long’s plate and could have an impact on the football program going forward if the Committee on Infractions applies maximum penalties to the Jayhawks given all that has gone on in Lawrence in recent years.