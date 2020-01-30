Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A UNLV football player is dealing with and recovering from a medical episode not normally associated with still-playing college football players.

According to multiple media outlets, Darran Williams suffered a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas is reporting that “Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.”

The Rebels running back is currently listed in stable condition. Monday was his 22nd birthday, ironically enough.

When Williams is awakened from the medically-induced coma, doctors will perform tests to diagnose the cause of the suspected heart attack.

The UNLV football program released the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players surfaced:

A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.

In his first season with the Rebels, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

Williams, an Oklahoma native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.