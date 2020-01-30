A UNLV football player is dealing with and recovering from a medical episode not normally associated with still-playing college football players.
According to multiple media outlets, Darran Williams suffered a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas is reporting that “Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.”
The Rebels running back is currently listed in stable condition. Monday was his 22nd birthday, ironically enough.
When Williams is awakened from the medically-induced coma, doctors will perform tests to diagnose the cause of the suspected heart attack.
The UNLV football program released the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players surfaced:
A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.
In his first season with the Rebels, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.
Williams, an Oklahoma native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
A former Syracuse football assistant has landed on his coaching feet.
After giving up 58 points to Boston College in an early-November loss, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers fired defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Nearly two months later, Nevada announced that Ward has been hired by Jay Norvell as his coordinator.
In addition to defensive coordinator, Ward will also serve as the Wolf Pack’s linebackers coach.
“I talked to a great number of coordinators for several weeks about our position and Brian was the most detailed and competent coach throughout that process,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has great knowledge and came very highly recommended. Brian has a history of building championship defenses at multiple institutions and he’s won games at the highest levels of college football.”
Ward spent the past four seasons (2016-19) as the coordinator for Syracuse football. He added linebackers coach responsibilities in 2017. That same season, he was named as a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Ward’s first coordinating job at the collegiate level came in 2015 at Bowling Green. He’s also been a coordinator at Western Illinois (2012-14) and Drake (2011).
It was announced by Norvell in that coordinator Jeff Casteel was one of three defensive coaches who wouldn’t be returning in 2020. In 2019, the Wolf Pack was 12th in the Mountain West Conference and 100th nationally in scoring defense, giving up an average of 31.9 points per game.
For the second time in as many days, the Utah Utes football roster has seemingly been pared.
Wednesday, we noted that running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. Thursday morning, it’s time to note that that one of the back’s Utah Utes football teammates, Nygel King, is now in the portal as well.
247Sports.com was the first to report the development.
King was a three-star 2016 signee for the Utes. The Spring, Texas, native took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The next three years, the cornerback appeared in 29 games. Most of King’s on-field action in that stretch came on special teams during that stretch.
For the third time this month, the Maryland Terrapins football program is facing a potential portal departure.
Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that Bryce Brand is headed toward the NCAA transfer database. A Maryland Terrapins football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive end is officially in the portal.
The redshirt sophomore will be leaving the Terps as a graduate transfer. That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020 if he opts to move on to another FBS school. He would also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
A three-star 2017 signee, Brand was rated as the No. 89 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan. Could he return home? That remains to be seen.
Brand played in 26 games during his time at the Big Ten school. This past season, he played in a dozen games and earned his first career start. In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.
Because he played in just four games in 2018, he was able to take a redshirt for that season.
Prior to Brand’s decision to hit it, two other Terps made their way into the portal in January. First up was wide receiver Rayshad Lewis, with the son of former Miami great Ray Lewis announcing on Twitter Jan. 8 that he is (again) transferring. Earlier this week, quarterback Max Bortenschlager made the same decision.
Courtesy of the Illinois Fighting Illini football program, we’ll kick off Thursday morning with a very early portal post.
Earlier this week, Trenard Davis announced on Twitter that he has decided to take a spot in the NCAA transfer database. As the wide receiver would be leaving the Illinois Fighting Illini football team as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play for another FBS school in 2020.
The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
“I’m going to miss my brothers and the bond I made with everybody,” Davis wrote in his tweet. “It’s time for me to take another route.”
Davis had originally signed with the Illini in 2015 as a three-star recruit. However, he didn’t make it to campus until the spring of the following year. According to his official online bio, Davis “[p]racticed at safety and wide receiver early in the season before settling in at QB the second half of the [2016] season.”
The next two years, however, Davis settled in as a receiver. In that span, he caught 40 passes for 430 yards. He set career-highs in 2018 with 278 yards on 30 receptions.
In 2019, though, Davis caught just two passes for 43 yards. Both of those receptions came in the RedBox Bowl loss to Cal.