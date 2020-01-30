For the second time in as many days, the Utah Utes football roster has seemingly been pared.
Wednesday, we noted that running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. Thursday morning, it’s time to note that that one of the back’s Utah Utes football teammates, Nygel King, is now in the portal as well.
247Sports.com was the first to report the development.
King was a three-star 2016 signee for the Utes. The Spring, Texas, native took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The next three years, the cornerback appeared in 29 games. Most of King’s on-field action in that stretch came on special teams during that stretch.
A former Syracuse football assistant has landed on his coaching feet.
After giving up 58 points to Boston College in an early-November loss, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers fired defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Nearly two months later, Nevada announced that Ward has been hired by Jay Norvell as his coordinator.
In addition to defensive coordinator, Ward will also serve as the Wolf Pack’s linebackers coach.
“I talked to a great number of coordinators for several weeks about our position and Brian was the most detailed and competent coach throughout that process,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has great knowledge and came very highly recommended. Brian has a history of building championship defenses at multiple institutions and he’s won games at the highest levels of college football.”
Ward spent the past four seasons (2016-19) as the coordinator for Syracuse football. He added linebackers coach responsibilities in 2017. That same season, he was named as a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Ward’s first coordinating job at the collegiate level came in 2015 at Bowling Green. He’s also been a coordinator at Western Illinois (2012-14) and Drake (2011).
It was announced by Norvell in that coordinator Jeff Casteel was one of three defensive coaches who wouldn’t be returning in 2020. In 2019, the Wolf Pack was 12th in the Mountain West Conference and 100th nationally in scoring defense, giving up an average of 31.9 points per game.
For the third time this month, the Maryland Terrapins football program is facing a potential portal departure.
Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that Bryce Brand is headed toward the NCAA transfer database. A Maryland Terrapins football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive end is officially in the portal.
The redshirt sophomore will be leaving the Terps as a graduate transfer. That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020 if he opts to move on to another FBS school. He would also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
A three-star 2017 signee, Brand was rated as the No. 89 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan. Could he return home? That remains to be seen.
Brand played in 26 games during his time at the Big Ten school. This past season, he played in a dozen games and earned his first career start. In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.
Because he played in just four games in 2018, he was able to take a redshirt for that season.
Prior to Brand’s decision to hit it, two other Terps made their way into the portal in January. First up was wide receiver Rayshad Lewis, with the son of former Miami great Ray Lewis announcing on Twitter Jan. 8 that he is (again) transferring. Earlier this week, quarterback Max Bortenschlager made the same decision.
Courtesy of the Illinois Fighting Illini football program, we’ll kick off Thursday morning with a very early portal post.
Earlier this week, Trenard Davis announced on Twitter that he has decided to take a spot in the NCAA transfer database. As the wide receiver would be leaving the Illinois Fighting Illini football team as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play for another FBS school in 2020.
The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
“I’m going to miss my brothers and the bond I made with everybody,” Davis wrote in his tweet. “It’s time for me to take another route.”
Davis had originally signed with the Illini in 2015 as a three-star recruit. However, he didn’t make it to campus until the spring of the following year. According to his official online bio, Davis “[p]racticed at safety and wide receiver early in the season before settling in at QB the second half of the [2016] season.”
The next two years, however, Davis settled in as a receiver. In that span, he caught 40 passes for 430 yards. He set career-highs in 2018 with 278 yards on 30 receptions.
In 2019, though, Davis caught just two passes for 43 yards. Both of those receptions came in the RedBox Bowl loss to Cal.
At least on the defensive side, Nick Rolovich has completed his first Washington State football coaching staff.
Tuesday, Wazzu announced that Jake Dickert has been hired as defensive coordinator. A day later, the program announced the additions four coaches on the defensive side of the ball.
Those new coaches are:
- A.J. Cooper, defensive ends
- Ricky Logo, defensive tackles
- John Richardson, cornerbacks
- Mark Banker, safeties
Richardson will also serve as the recruiting coordinator for the Washington State football program.
Banker and Logo both coached with Rolovich at Hawaii. Cooper and Richardson were on the same Wyoming staff as Dickert, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Both of the latter two were on the Cowboys’ staff for the last six seasons.
The most recognizable of the new additions is Banker.
The past two seasons, Banker was on Rolovich’s coaching staff at Hawaii. Prior to that, he was either on Mike Riley’s staff or worked with him at Nebraska (2015-16), Oregon State (2003-11), San Diego Chargers (1999-2001), and USC (1996). At the Pac-12 OSU, Banker was the defensive coordinator for his last three seasons in Corvallis. He was also coordinator for both of his seasons in Lincoln.
“Mark is a great addition to our staff, he’s a former defensive coordinator, has coached in the NFL and is familiar with the Pac-12 from his teams at USC, Stanford and Oregon State,” the first-year Washington State football head coach said in a statement. “Mark has strong recruiting ties to the Polynesian communities and did a great job in developing some of the best defensive players to ever wear the Hawai’i uniform, most recently linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019.”