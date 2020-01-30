Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For the second time in as many days, the Utah Utes football roster has seemingly been pared.

Wednesday, we noted that running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. Thursday morning, it’s time to note that that one of the back’s Utah Utes football teammates, Nygel King, is now in the portal as well.

247Sports.com was the first to report the development.

King was a three-star 2016 signee for the Utes. The Spring, Texas, native took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The next three years, the cornerback appeared in 29 games. Most of King’s on-field action in that stretch came on special teams during that stretch.