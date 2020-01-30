A number of ugly allegations surfaced in Salt Lake City involving a Utah football player.

According to KSL, wide receiver Terrell Perriman was arrested by police on Thursday on a trio of charges that included enticing a minor, rape and suspicion of kidnapping:

According to a probable cause statement, the 17-year-old victim reported that she met Terrell Maurice Perriman, 20, on Instagram. She alleges Perriman pressured her to send nude photos to him, and she in turn received photos that were “sexually graphic in nature,” the report states.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham suspended Perriman from the team a few hours after he was picked up by police.

“Obviously, this does not reflect the values and standards of our program and we will continue to monitor the situation as it moves through the legal process,” Whittingham said.”We are cooperating with the authorities and university personnel and will continue to assist as requested.”

Perhaps most concerning was the fact that police told KSL that in addition to the serious charges involving the minor in question, there could be other victims that will be uncovered during their continued investigation.

Perriman was originally from the Miami, Fla. area before arriving on campus in Utah back in 2018. He redshirted his first season with the Utes and played in 10 games last year, mostly on special teams. He recorded two catches for nine yards and one rush for five yards as recently as the team’s Alamo Bowl loss to Texas last month.