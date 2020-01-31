The Big Ten proposed an NCAA rule change last year that would have resulted to what amounts to free agency in college football.
That’s the takeaway from a surprising report from CBS Sports. Apparently the conference’s athletic directors submitted a piece of legislation that previously wasn’t published alongside many other proposals, the contents of which had a chance to significantly alter the current landscape:
The Big Ten quietly proposed legislation last year that would allow players in every sport to transfer once in their careers without sitting out a year in residence at their new institution. If adopted, the legislation would mark one of the biggest competitive changes in the history of college sports.
NCAA leadership hit the pause on any such transfer legislation shortly after the Big Ten submitted their idea ending a chance that it would have made its way to a vote but the mere thought that the league was getting behind the change is quite notable.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told CBS Sports. “I don’t know who’s going to freak out and who’s not going to freak out. That doesn’t come into my thinking about it.”
The explosion in players transferring in football can largely be traced to the grad transfer rule from, incredibly enough, some 15 years ago and the recent creation of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Both have significantly resulted in a jump in players going from school to school and caused numerous coaches to lament the current climate.
The Big Ten proposal would have turned even that up a few notches and likely resulted in plenty of debate over its merits. An NCAA Transfer Working Group is currently debating the issue but it remains to be seen if they advance anything that was as wide open as what the Power Five league wanted to do.
One thing is for certain though, the endless debate about what the best way to handle transfers will not be ending anytime soon.
Being the leader of a conference like the SEC that is raking in cash has its benefits when it comes to one’s own bank account.
According to USA Today, recent tax documents out of the SEC show commissioner Greg Sankey received a $500,000 raise in base pay in 2018. As a result, his total compensation increased to roughly $2.6 million last year.
That’s a nice chunk of change but barely a drop in the bucket compared to what the league took in. In a release earlier in the week, the conference announced $44.6 million in distributions to the 14 member schools on roughly $651 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ending just prior to the 2018 football season.
Despite the seven figure salary though, Sankey remains fairly underpaid compared to some of his peers. Outgoing Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany took home a reported $20 million one-time payment from his conference. Pac-12 leader Larry Scott is over double what Sankey makes to the tune of roughly $5.2 million per year.
Sankey, however, figures to see his take home pay continue to climb. While fans may gripe over that, it’s just the reality in a league where revenues continue to climb. The SEC is expected to take in nearly $70 million more once the final figures for 2019 come in alone.
That, of course, is why they pay folks like Sankey the big bucks.
The lawsuit involving Mark Dantonio and a former Michigan State staffer continues to generate headlines.
According to MLive.com, ex-Spartans recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell has filed a motion to halt another deposition in his on-going lawsuit against MSU and several key figures in East Lansing. While that normally wouldn’t be eyebrow-raising at all, the reason he’s doing so is:
Included in the nine-page document filed by Blackwell’s attorneys is a note that states “Dantonio’s sworn deposition testimony may have revealed major NCAA violations that were committed by Defendant Dantonio and MSU. Additionally, it is also important to inform the Court that Defendant Dantonio may have committed perjury during his deposition.”
No further details were available on what Dantonio specifically said regarding the potential violations though the head coach, through his lawyer, strongly denied any accusations that he either committed perjury or committed any NCAA violations. Michigan State did already go through an NCAA infractions process regarding a Level III violation that was related to Blackwell’s time at the school but it’s not specified if this motion is related to that or another incident.
Dantonio was deposed in early January for nearly six hours regarding the increasingly testy case. Blackwell is suing the school, the head coach, former athletic director Mark Hollis and a number of others after claiming wrongful termination. At the heart of that matter is former player Auston Robertson and what the staff knew (or didn’t) regarding his background in high school before being arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend at Michigan State.
Jeremy Pruitt is not looking far to fill out his coaching staff at Tennessee. Heck, he might not even have to look outside his staff meeting room.
According to a number of reports, Pruitt is set to elevate Joe Osovet from an off-field role to the Vols’ new tight ends coach.
The elevation of Osovet is expected to result in the shift of Brian Niedermeyer to linebackers coach. While he had coached tight ends the past two years on Rocky Top, he came up through the ranks as a graduate assistant under Pruitt at Alabama.
Moving Niedermeyer to make room for Osovet would be a corresponding move following Kevin Sherrer leaving for the NFL.
Osovet is a former junior college head coach out of New York who has been on the player development staff at Tennessee the past two years. He’s expected to have input on the offensive game plan given his strong background with run-pass options.
Once Osovet’s move is made official by the school, that should round out the 2020 staff in Knoxville after former Vol tailback Jay Graham was recently named RB coach.
Arizona State’s thin offensive line has received some help and much-needed depth.
In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Stanford offensive lineman Henry Hattis confirmed he was making a rare intra-conference move and grad transferring to Arizona State.
The 6-6, 297 pounder mostly played guard on the Farm and started six games last year before suffering an injury. Hattis originally hailed from New Mexico and was recruited by ASU out of high school but ultimately landed with the Cardinal.
After four seasons with Stanford though, Hattis was one of over a dozen players from the team to enter the transfer portal this offseason. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible in Tempe and should be in the mix to start right away.
That path to playing time is mostly due to the Sun Devils’ glaring need up front. The program was already thin along the offensive line last season and forced to start a pair of true freshmen. Add in graduation of upperclassmen after 2019 and Herm Edwards might have to end up finding four new names to protect QB Jayden Daniels for the coming campaign.
Adding Hattis and Texas A&M transfer Kellen Diesch to the mix should help but it will nevertheless be an area of concern going forward for the coaching staff until the pads start flying in the fall.