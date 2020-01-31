Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For one LSU football player, it’s apparently the end of the road in Baton Rouge.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Donavaughn Campbell is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com has confirmed the LSU football player’s portal move as well.

LSU backup offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell has entered the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 30, 2020

A four-star member of LSU football’s 2016 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 6 guard in the country. The 6-5, 360-pound lineman was also the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Campbell was the highest-rated lineman in the Tigers’ class that year.

Campbell played in four games as a true freshman, then took a redshirt for the 2017 season. The past two years, he played in 10 games combined. Seven of those appearances came during the LSU football team’s run to the national championship.

All told, Campbell played in 15 games during his time with the Tigers. He didn’t start any of those contests.

In fact, Campbell’s most noteworthy moment may have come off the field.

In October of 2016, Campbell was arrested at a Georgia Tech fraternity house for allegedly punching two people. Campbell’s brother was a defensive back with the Yellow Jackets, and the lineman was in town visiting as the Tigers were off that weekend.

While Campbell was suspended by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron in the wake of the arrest, he was reinstated to the football program nearly two weeks late