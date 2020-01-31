For one LSU football player, it’s apparently the end of the road in Baton Rouge.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Donavaughn Campbell is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com has confirmed the LSU football player’s portal move as well.
A four-star member of LSU football’s 2016 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 6 guard in the country. The 6-5, 360-pound lineman was also the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Campbell was the highest-rated lineman in the Tigers’ class that year.
Campbell played in four games as a true freshman, then took a redshirt for the 2017 season. The past two years, he played in 10 games combined. Seven of those appearances came during the LSU football team’s run to the national championship.
All told, Campbell played in 15 games during his time with the Tigers. He didn’t start any of those contests.
In fact, Campbell’s most noteworthy moment may have come off the field.
In October of 2016, Campbell was arrested at a Georgia Tech fraternity house for allegedly punching two people. Campbell’s brother was a defensive back with the Yellow Jackets, and the lineman was in town visiting as the Tigers were off that weekend.
While Campbell was suspended by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron in the wake of the arrest, he was reinstated to the football program nearly two weeks late
Once again, change is in the air for James Franklin and his Penn State football coaching staff.
As first reported by the Centre Daily Times, Sean Spencer is set to leave Penn State to take a job with the NFL’s New York Giants. The specific job he’ll take with the Giants wasn’t detailed.
Spencer has served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line coach since 2014. He’s also the running-game coordinator and holds the title of associate head coach.
Prior to his time with Penn State, Spencer was Franklin’s line coach at Vanderbilt from 2011-13.
When the move to the NFL comes to fruition, it will be the fourth coaching change for Franklin’s Penn State football staff the past two months.
For Miguel Edwards‘ next collegiate stop, he’s heading to Last Chance U.
Last October, Edwards placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from Oklahoma. Nearly four months later, it’s being reported that the defensive back is dropping down to Independence Community College to continue his playing career.
That Kansas JUCO is best known for being the epicenter of seasons three and four of the popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.”
A three-star 2018 signee, Edwards (pictured, jumping, right) was rated as the No. 44 cornerback in the country. After playing in three games as a true freshman, he saw action in just one in 2019 before deciding to make a move away from Norman.
Because he played in four or fewer games each of the past two seasons, Edwards has been able to use his redshirt for one of those. That leaves the redshirt freshman with three seasons of eligibility.
Edwards would’ve had to sit out the 2020 season had he moved on to another FBS school. As it stands now, he can play at Last Chance U this season, then move back to the FBS level for his final two seasons of eligibility.
One former member of the Tennessee Vols football program has officially found himself a new college home.
In September, it was reported that Will Ignont was not at practice, leaving his status with the Tennessee Vols football team up in the air. A day later, that status was cleared up as Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the linebacker had left the Vols for unspecified “personal reasons.”
Thursday, Western Kentucky confirmed the addition of Ignont to the Conference USA school’s roster.
At this point, it’s unclear if Ignont will be eligible to play for the Hilltoppers in 2020. If he’s eligible as a graduate transfer, he’ll have two seasons of eligibility he can start using immediately this coming season. If not, he’ll have to sit out the upcoming campaign, which would leave him with a year of eligibility for 2021.
Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida. He set a career-high with seven tackles in the opener, then bested that with eight the following weekend.
A four-star 2017 signee, Ignont played in six games as a true freshman. The following season, the Alabama native started two of the 12 games in which he played.
The Navy football team has suffered a rather significant loss to its defensive secondary. Or, at least, it’s bracing for a potential loss.
Thursday, 247Sports.com reported that Michael McMorris will be entering the NCAA transfer database. A Navy football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback’s name is listed in the portal.
If McMorris ultimately follows through on a departure — players who enter the portal can always pull their names and remain at their current school — it would be a sizable hit to the Midshipmen on the defensive side of the ball.
A season-long starter in 2019, McMorris led the service academy with nine pass breakups. His 47 tackles were the third-most for any Midshipmen defensive back.
As a true freshman in 2018, McMorris started four games. The Georgia native was a three-star signee that year.
Barring something unforeseen, McMorris will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.
McMorris is just the third Navy football player to enter the portal since the service academy’s Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State. The other two have already found new collegiate homes.