Miami TE reportedly transfers to join brother at UCLA

UCLA has seen an exodus of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal but they gained one back via the same method. And it’s a familiar name to those with knowledge of the Bruins roster.

According to 247Sports, all-name team candidate Evidence Njoku is making the cross-country trek from Miami to UCLA as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-6, 230 pounder was just a redshirt sophomore last season at ‘The U’ but has his degree already in hand and will have two years to play in Westwood.

Njoku is the younger brother of former first round pick David Njoku and the older brother of Bruins freshman receiver Charles Njoku.

The middle Njoku brother suffered an injury his first year in Coral Gables and had to redshirt. He was originally a top recruit out of New Jersey and considered by most to be a three-star recruit who could be a big target in the right offense.

In the end though, he caught just one pass for the Hurricanes for only 11 yards. After not exactly living up to his older brother’s big shadow in South Florida, Njoku announced his transfer last November.