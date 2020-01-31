Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Navy football team has suffered a rather significant loss to its defensive secondary. Or, at least, it’s bracing for a potential loss.

Thursday, 247Sports.com reported that Michael McMorris will be entering the NCAA transfer database. A Navy football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback’s name is listed in the portal.

If McMorris ultimately follows through on a departure — players who enter the portal can always pull their names and remain at their current school — it would be a sizable hit to the Midshipmen on the defensive side of the ball.

A season-long starter in 2019, McMorris led the service academy with nine pass breakups. His 47 tackles were the third-most for any Midshipmen defensive back.

As a true freshman in 2018, McMorris started four games. The Georgia native was a three-star signee that year.

Barring something unforeseen, McMorris will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.

McMorris is just the third Navy football player to enter the portal since the service academy’s Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State. The other two have already found new collegiate homes.