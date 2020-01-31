To go along with a new head coach, San Diego State football will have a new leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Thursday, Brady Hoke announced that he has hired Kurt Mattix as his defensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Mattix will coach the Aztecs’ linebackers as well.

From 2011-14, Mattix was a part of Hoke’s extended football staff at Michigan.

“Kurt was on our staff at Michigan and is an unbelievable football coach,” the first-year San Diego State football head coach said in a statement. “He’s one of those guys that loves the game and loves the interaction with the players, but will hold them accountable. He has a tremendous football mind and really loves the details of the game.”

Mattix will replace Zach Arnett, who originally left to become the coordinator at Syracuse. Less than two weeks later, Arnett left for the same job at Mississippi State.

The past four seasons, Mattix was the coordinator at FCS Western Kentucky.

Mattix’s only other on-field job at the FBS level came as the tight ends coach at Ball State in 2009-10.

“I couldn’t be more excited, not only to be here at San Diego State, but to look to continue the great tradition they have had here the last 10 years,” Mattix said. “The opportunity to work with Coach Hoke again is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m honored and extremely excited to get to work.”