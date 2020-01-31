SEC commish Greg Sankey received $500,000 raise in 2018

Being the leader of a conference like the SEC that is raking in cash has its benefits when it comes to one’s own bank account.

According to USA Today, recent tax documents out of the SEC show commissioner Greg Sankey received a $500,000 raise in base pay in 2018. As a result, his total compensation increased to roughly $2.6 million last year.

That’s a nice chunk of change but barely a drop in the bucket compared to what the league took in. In a release earlier in the week, the conference announced $44.6 million in distributions to the 14 member schools on roughly $651 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ending just prior to the 2018 football season.

Despite the seven figure salary though, Sankey remains fairly underpaid compared to some of his peers. Outgoing Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany took home a reported $20 million one-time payment from his conference. Pac-12 leader Larry Scott is over double what Sankey makes to the tune of roughly $5.2 million per year.

Sankey, however, figures to see his take home pay continue to climb. While fans may gripe over that, it’s just the reality in a league where revenues continue to climb. The SEC is expected to take in nearly $70 million more once the final figures for 2019 come in alone.

That, of course, is why they pay folks like Sankey the big bucks.