Stanford OL Henry Hattis grad transfers to Arizona State

Arizona State’s thin offensive line has received some help and much-needed depth.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Stanford offensive lineman Henry Hattis confirmed he was making a rare intra-conference move and grad transferring to Arizona State.

The 6-6, 297 pounder mostly played guard on the Farm and started six games last year before suffering an injury. Hattis originally hailed from New Mexico and was recruited by ASU out of high school but ultimately landed with the Cardinal.

After four seasons with Stanford though, Hattis was one of over a dozen players from the team to enter the transfer portal this offseason. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible in Tempe and should be in the mix to start right away.

That path to playing time is mostly due to the Sun Devils’ glaring need up front. The program was already thin along the offensive line last season and forced to start a pair of true freshmen. Add in graduation of upperclassmen after 2019 and Herm Edwards might have to end up finding four new names to protect QB Jayden Daniels for the coming campaign.

Adding Hattis and Texas A&M transfer Kellen Diesch to the mix should help but it will nevertheless be an area of concern going forward for the coaching staff until the pads start flying in the fall.