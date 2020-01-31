Tennessee staying in-house to fill assistant opening

Jeremy Pruitt is not looking far to fill out his coaching staff at Tennessee. Heck, he might not even have to look outside his staff meeting room.

According to a number of reports, Pruitt is set to elevate Joe Osovet from an off-field role to the Vols’ new tight ends coach.

SOURCE: Joe Osovet is being promoted to become the tight ends coach at #Tennessee. He’s had quite a path to this role in the SEC: https://t.co/v4taWu9jSi — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 31, 2020

The elevation of Osovet is expected to result in the shift of Brian Niedermeyer to linebackers coach. While he had coached tight ends the past two years on Rocky Top, he came up through the ranks as a graduate assistant under Pruitt at Alabama.

Moving Niedermeyer to make room for Osovet would be a corresponding move following Kevin Sherrer leaving for the NFL.

Osovet is a former junior college head coach out of New York who has been on the player development staff at Tennessee the past two years. He’s expected to have input on the offensive game plan given his strong background with run-pass options.

Once Osovet’s move is made official by the school, that should round out the 2020 staff in Knoxville after former Vol tailback Jay Graham was recently named RB coach.