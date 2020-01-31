Tennessee Vols football
Former Tennessee Vol Will Ignont transfers to Western Kentucky

By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 7:17 AM EST
One former member of the Tennessee Vols football program has officially found himself a new college home.

In September, it was reported that Will Ignont was not at practice, leaving his status with the Tennessee Vols football team up in the air.  A day later, that status was cleared up as Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the linebacker had left the Vols for unspecified “personal reasons.”

Thursday, Western Kentucky confirmed the addition of Ignont to the Conference USA school’s roster.

At this point, it’s unclear if Ignont will be eligible to play for the Hilltoppers in 2020.  If he’s eligible as a graduate transfer, he’ll have two seasons of eligibility he can start using immediately this coming season.  If not, he’ll have to sit out the upcoming campaign, which would leave him with a year of eligibility for 2021.

Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida.  He set a career-high with seven tackles in the opener, then bested that with eight the following weekend.

A four-star 2017 signee, Ignont played in six games as a true freshman.  The following season, the Alabama native started two of the 12 games in which he played.

Starting Navy corner Michael McMorris enters transfer portal

Navy football
By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 6:06 AM EST
The Navy football team has suffered a rather significant loss to its defensive secondary. Or, at least, it’s bracing for a potential loss.

Thursday, 247Sports.com reported that Michael McMorris will be entering the NCAA transfer database. A Navy football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback’s name is listed in the portal.

If McMorris ultimately follows through on a departure — players who enter the portal can always pull their names and remain at their current school — it would be a sizable hit to the Midshipmen on the defensive side of the ball.

A season-long starter in 2019, McMorris led the service academy with nine pass breakups. His 47 tackles were the third-most for any Midshipmen defensive back.

As a true freshman in 2018, McMorris started four games. The Georgia native was a three-star signee that year.

Barring something unforeseen, McMorris will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.

McMorris is just the third Navy football player to enter the portal since the service academy’s Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State. The other two have already found new collegiate homes.

Brady Hoke brings in new defensive coordinator at San Diego State

San Diego State football
By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 4:46 AM EST
To go along with a new head coach, San Diego State football will have a new leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Thursday, Brady Hoke announced that he has hired Kurt Mattix as his defensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Mattix will coach the Aztecs’ linebackers as well.

From 2011-14, Mattix was a part of Hoke’s extended football staff at Michigan.

“Kurt was on our staff at Michigan and is an unbelievable football coach,” the first-year San Diego State football head coach said in a statement. “He’s one of those guys that loves the game and loves the interaction with the players, but will hold them accountable. He has a tremendous football mind and really loves the details of the game.”

Mattix will replace Zach Arnett, who originally left to become the coordinator at Syracuse. Less than two weeks later, Arnett left for the same job at Mississippi State.

The past four seasons, Mattix was the coordinator at FCS Western Kentucky.

Mattix’s only other on-field job at the FBS level came as the tight ends coach at Ball State in 2009-10.

“I couldn’t be more excited, not only to be here at San Diego State, but to look to continue the great tradition they have had here the last 10 years,” Mattix said. “The opportunity to work with Coach Hoke again is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m honored and extremely excited to get to work.”

Nick Rolovich adds former Hawaii assistant to Washington State staff

Washington State football
By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 1:11 AM EST
Two weeks into his tenure as the Washington State football head coach, and Nick Rolovich is filling his first staff in Pullman at a relatively rapid pace.

Thursday evening, Wazzu announced that Rolovich has hired Michael Ghobrial to be the Cougars’ special teams coordinator. Ghobrial and Rolovich have a recent working relationship as the former was on the latter’s staff at Hawaii.

“Michael is a high-level motivator, he coaches with great passion for football and brings energy to everything he does whether it’s in his meeting rooms and on the field,” the Washington State football coach said in a statement. “Michael is always working to improve his craft, he did a great job in recruiting the pacific northwest for us at Hawaii and has experience in this conference after he played and started his coaching career at UCLA.”

The past two seasons, Ghobrial was the special teams coordinator at Hawaii.  That was Ghobrial’s first on-field job at the FBS level.  He’s also held on-field roles at Tarleton State (2016-17) and Colorado Mesa (2015).

As noted in Rolovich’s statement, Ghobrial, who was a defensive end for UCLA from 2006-07, began his coaching career as a quality control coach for his alma mater in 2011.  In 2012-13, Ghobrial was a graduate assistant who worked with special teams and the defensive line.

In 2014, he was a graduate assistant at Syracuse.  At that stop, he helped out with the defensive line.

With Ghobrial’s addition, Rolovich has now assembled six of his 10 on-field assistants.  The others are:

  • Jake Dickert, defensive coordinator (HERE)
  • A.J. Cooper, defensive ends (HERE)
  • Ricky Logo, defensive tackles (HERE)
  • John Richardson, cornerbacks (HERE)
  • Mark Banker, safeties (HERE)

Banker and Logo both coached with Rolovich at Hawaii.

As you may have noticed, Rolovich has yet to add any assistants on the offensive side of the football.  Rolovich’s entire collegiate coaching career has been either as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Oklahoma swipes Arizona State assistant to replace Ruffin McNeill

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 11:44 PM EST
At the expense of Arizona State, the Oklahoma Sooners football staff is whole again.

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners football program announced that Ruffin McNeill would be stepping down as outside linebackers coach.  While McNeill isn’t retiring from the coaching profession, he is leaving to help care for his ailing father.

One week after McNeill’s unexpected decision, it appears Lincoln Riley has found a replacement.  According to multiple media outlets, the first of which was The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman, Jamar Cain will leave Arizona State to take a job on the Oklahoma Sooners football staff.

The Arizona Republic reported that Cain met with Oklahoma Sooners football officials the weekend before last in Dallas to discuss the opening.  At some point after that meeting, he was offered the job.

“I was surprised. I didn’t think I had done enough to get that kind of attention,” Cain told the Republic‘s Michelle Gardner. “It was too good of an offer to pass up, I loved my time here but at the end of the day it’s a business.”

The announcement of McNeill’s departure actually came a few days after Cain’s meeting with OU over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Cain, who is also a respected recruiter, just completed his first season as the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach.  The Republic noted that Cain’s “successor will be the sixth different coach in as many seasons for the defensive line.”

One of ASU’s signees this recruiting cycle is defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.  Norman-Lott’s uncle?  The coach who recruited him to ASU and is now leaving for OU.

Prior to coming to ASU, Cain was the defensive line coach at Fresno State.  His first on-field FBS job was at Wyoming in 2013.

With Cain’s unofficial addition, Riley has filled two holes on his Oklahoma Sooners football staff this week.  Monday, OU announced that former Sooners running back DeMarco Murray was returning to Norman to coach that same position.