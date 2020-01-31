One former member of the Tennessee Vols football program has officially found himself a new college home.

In September, it was reported that Will Ignont was not at practice, leaving his status with the Tennessee Vols football team up in the air. A day later, that status was cleared up as Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the linebacker had left the Vols for unspecified “personal reasons.”

Thursday, Western Kentucky confirmed the addition of Ignont to the Conference USA school’s roster.

Lookin' right in Red & White! ✍️ Will Ignont

📱 @WillIgnont

🏈 Linebacker

🏡 Huntsville, Ala.

🏫 Buckhorn HS

🔄 Tennessee#WelcomeToTheHill pic.twitter.com/Tm8yx0wvQj — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) January 30, 2020

At this point, it’s unclear if Ignont will be eligible to play for the Hilltoppers in 2020. If he’s eligible as a graduate transfer, he’ll have two seasons of eligibility he can start using immediately this coming season. If not, he’ll have to sit out the upcoming campaign, which would leave him with a year of eligibility for 2021.

Ignont, who started the first two games of the 2019 season, didn’t travel with UT to Gainesville for the Week 4 loss to Florida. He set a career-high with seven tackles in the opener, then bested that with eight the following weekend.

A four-star 2017 signee, Ignont played in six games as a true freshman. The following season, the Alabama native started two of the 12 games in which he played.