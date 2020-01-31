Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Tulane football program has continued its mini-surge of Power Five roster additions.

Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. While not officially official, cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted earlier this week that he too will be transferring into the Tulane football program.

Williams signaled his intent to transfer from Florida State by entering the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.

A four-star 2016 signee, Meyers was rated as the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 25 corner in the country. His first three seasons with the Seminoles, Meyers played in all 38 games. The defensive back started 10 of those contests, eight in 2018 and two in 2017.

After playing in the first four games of his senior season, Meyers didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allowed him to take a redshirt for the year.

Meyers left FSU as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Henry and Jones are coming to the Tulane football team as graduate transfers as well.