Washington State football
Nick Rolovich adds former Hawaii assistant to Washington State staff

By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 1:11 AM EST
Two weeks into his tenure as the Washington State football head coach, and Nick Rolovich is filling his first staff in Pullman at a relatively rapid pace.

Thursday evening, Wazzu announced that Rolovich has hired Michael Ghobrial to be the Cougars’ special teams coordinator. Ghobrial and Rolovich have a recent working relationship as the former was on the latter’s staff at Hawaii.

“Michael is a high-level motivator, he coaches with great passion for football and brings energy to everything he does whether it’s in his meeting rooms and on the field,” the Washington State football coach said in a statement. “Michael is always working to improve his craft, he did a great job in recruiting the pacific northwest for us at Hawaii and has experience in this conference after he played and started his coaching career at UCLA.”

The past two seasons, Ghobrial was the special teams coordinator at Hawaii.  That was Ghobrial’s first on-field job at the FBS level.  He’s also held on-field roles at Tarleton State (2016-17) and Colorado Mesa (2015).

As noted in Rolovich’s statement, Ghobrial, who was a defensive end for UCLA from 2006-07, began his coaching career as a quality control coach for his alma mater in 2011.  In 2012-13, Ghobrial was a graduate assistant who worked with special teams and the defensive line.

In 2014, he was a graduate assistant at Syracuse.  At that stop, he helped out with the defensive line.

With Ghobrial’s addition, Rolovich has now assembled six of his 10 on-field assistants.  The others are:

  • Jake Dickert, defensive coordinator (HERE)
  • A.J. Cooper, defensive ends (HERE)
  • Ricky Logo, defensive tackles (HERE)
  • John Richardson, cornerbacks (HERE)
  • Mark Banker, safeties (HERE)

Banker and Logo both coached with Rolovich at Hawaii.

As you may have noticed, Rolovich has yet to add any assistants on the offensive side of the football.  Rolovich’s entire collegiate coaching career has been either as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Oklahoma swipes Arizona State assistant to replace Ruffin McNeill

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 11:44 PM EST
At the expense of Arizona State, the Oklahoma Sooners football staff is whole again.

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners football program announced that Ruffin McNeill would be stepping down as outside linebackers coach.  While McNeill isn’t retiring from the coaching profession, he is leaving to help care for his ailing father.

One week after McNeill’s unexpected decision, it appears Lincoln Riley has found a replacement.  According to multiple media outlets, the first of which was The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman, Jamar Cain will leave Arizona State to take a job on the Oklahoma Sooners football staff.

The Arizona Republic reported that Cain met with Oklahoma Sooners football officials the weekend before last in Dallas to discuss the opening.  At some point after that meeting, he was offered the job.

“I was surprised. I didn’t think I had done enough to get that kind of attention,” Cain told the Republic‘s Michelle Gardner. “It was too good of an offer to pass up, I loved my time here but at the end of the day it’s a business.”

The announcement of McNeill’s departure actually came a few days after Cain’s meeting with OU over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Cain, who is also a respected recruiter, just completed his first season as the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach.  The Republic noted that Cain’s “successor will be the sixth different coach in as many seasons for the defensive line.”

One of ASU’s signees this recruiting cycle is defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.  Norman-Lott’s uncle?  The coach who recruited him to ASU and is now leaving for OU.

Prior to coming to ASU, Cain was the defensive line coach at Fresno State.  His first on-field FBS job was at Wyoming in 2013.

With Cain’s unofficial addition, Riley has filled two holes on his Oklahoma Sooners football staff this week.  Monday, OU announced that former Sooners running back DeMarco Murray was returning to Norman to coach that same position.

UNLV football player who suffered heart attack during workout ‘awake and responding’

UNLV football
By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 10:55 PM EST
When it comes to a scary situation involving a UNLV football player, there’s some positive news.

As we noted ThursdayDarran Williams suffered a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning.  KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported that “Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.”

In the most recent update available at the time of our post, the Rebels junior running back was listed in stable condition.  Monday was the UNLV football player’s 22nd birthday, ironically enough.

Thursday evening, Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal offered up a further update.  In a tweet, Anderson wrote that “Williams is awake and responding well, according to his father.”

“More tests need to be run, and there was no timetable on when he would be released from the hospital,” Anderson added.

In a second tweet, Anderson wrote that Williams’ father “wanted to thank the Las Vegas community for its support. He also praised UNLV’s actions” following the medical event.

In his first season with the Rebels, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.  He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

Williams, an Oklahoma native, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The UNLV football program released the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players first surfaced:

A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.

Since releasing that initial statement, the UNLV football program has not offered any updates of its own.

Tennessee Vols officially bring Jay Graham back home to Rocky Top as RBs coach

Tennessee Vols football
By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
One former Tennessee Vols football player is the latest to illustrate that, yes, you can indeed go home again.

Monday, former Oklahoma running back DeMarco Murray returned to Norman as OU’s running backs coach.  Four days later, former Tennessee running back Jay Graham officially returned to Knoxville as Jeremy Pruitt‘s new running backs coach.

Graham played for UT from 1993-96.  During his time on Rocky Top, Graham ran for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns.

This will also mark Graham’s third coaching stint at his alma mater.  In 2012, he was the SEC school’s running backs coach.  His first coaching job was also at UT, as a graduate assistant in 2005.

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Graham back to Tennessee,” the Tennessee Vols football head coach said in a statement. “He is one of the best assistant coaches in the country, and his track record for developing running backs speaks for itself, as you can see several of the young men he has coached playing on Sundays. He’s the total package as a coach with his experience playing in the NFL and his years coaching in the SEC and ACC. He has [a] tremendous work ethic and an impressive ability to connect with young people. I was impressed by Jay from the start of our time working together and winning a national championship in 2013. He’s one of the best running backs ever to play at Tennessee, which I saw firsthand in the mid-90s. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him again and bringing him back to Rocky Top.”

Graham served as the running backs coach at Texas A&M the past two seasons.  He’s also coached the position he played at this level during FBS stops at Florida State (2013-17) and South Carolina (2009-11).

Prior to embarking on a career in coaching, Graham spent nine seasons in the NFL.

Div. II coordinator suspended over Adolf Hitler comments apologizes, resigns

college football Adolf Hitler
By John TaylorJan 30, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
Whenever a college football coach invokes the name of Adolf Hitler, a mea culpa is surely to follow.  In this case, though, there’s one additional development.

On Jan. 20, Morris Berger was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after a stint at Texas State.  In an interview published by the Division II school’s student newspaper three days after the hiring, Berger, who has a degree in history, was asked, “If you could have dinner with three historical figures, living or dead, who would they be?”

Berger’s response?

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Suffice to say, the college football world was set ablaze by the Adolf Hitler comments, with the school announcing Monday that “Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”

Three days later, Berger issued a statement in which he apologized for what he described as “a poor effort to give an outside-the-box answer to a question.”

“I mistakenly communicated something absurd,” Berger wrote. “There is no justifiable excuse.  It was insensitive and not my intent.”

Not long after that apology went public, Grand Valley State announced that Berger has agreed to resigned and the university accepted his resignation.

“Nothing in our background and reference checks revealed anything that would have suggested the unfortunate controversy that has unfolded,” head coach Matt Mitchell said in a statement. “This has been a difficult time for everyone. I accepted Coach Berger’s resignation in an effort for him to move on and for us to focus on the team and our 2020 season.”

“Over the last 11 years I have taken great pride in the responsibility and privilege of being a teacher, coach, mentor and a valued member of the community,” Berger’s statement from teh school began. “I was excited and proud to be at Grand Valley, and am disappointed that I will not get the opportunity to help these players in 2020. However, I do not want to be a distraction to these kids, this great university or Coach Mitchell as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.”