An annual tradition when it comes to Wisconsin and Paul Chryst is continuing.
Around this time last year, Wisconsin announced that the contract of Paul Chryst had been extended one year through the end of January in 2024. Friday evening, the Badgers announced another one-year extension for their head football coach.
For those in the reading audience who are mathematically-challenged, that means that Chryst is now extended through January 31 of 2025.
The Wisconsin State Journal also reported that the school approved bonuses for its fall sports coaches. “Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of 15% of their base salary for a 10-win season plus 4% for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game,” the newspaper wrote.
This past season, Chryst earned $4.15 million in guaranteed compensation. That put him 25th nationally and ninth in the Big Ten according to the USA Today coaches salary database.
The 54-year-old Chryst just completed his fifth season as the head coach at UW. In that span, the Badgers have gone 52-16 overall and 34-10 in Big Ten play. Three of those seasons, Chryst’s squads won the Big Ten West (2019, 2017, 2016).
Including the 2019 campaign, the Badgers have won 10 or more games. The 2017 squad set a school record by winning 13 games.
UCLA has seen an exodus of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal but they gained one back via the same method. And it’s a familiar name to those with knowledge of the Bruins roster.
According to 247Sports, all-name team candidate Evidence Njoku is making the cross-country trek from Miami to UCLA as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-6, 230 pounder was just a redshirt sophomore last season at ‘The U’ but has his degree already in hand and will have two years to play in Westwood.
Njoku is the younger brother of former first round pick David Njoku and the older brother of Bruins freshman receiver Charles Njoku.
The middle Njoku brother suffered an injury his first year in Coral Gables and had to redshirt. He was originally a top recruit out of New Jersey and considered by most to be a three-star recruit who could be a big target in the right offense.
In the end though, he caught just one pass for the Hurricanes for only 11 yards. After not exactly living up to his older brother’s big shadow in South Florida, Njoku announced his transfer last November.
The Big Ten proposed an NCAA rule change last year that would have resulted to what amounts to free agency in college football.
That’s the takeaway from a surprising report from CBS Sports. Apparently the conference’s athletic directors submitted a piece of legislation that previously wasn’t published alongside many other proposals, the contents of which had a chance to significantly alter the current landscape:
The Big Ten quietly proposed legislation last year that would allow players in every sport to transfer once in their careers without sitting out a year in residence at their new institution. If adopted, the legislation would mark one of the biggest competitive changes in the history of college sports.
NCAA leadership hit the pause on any such transfer legislation shortly after the Big Ten submitted their idea ending a chance that it would have made its way to a vote but the mere thought that the league was getting behind the change is quite notable.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told CBS Sports. “I don’t know who’s going to freak out and who’s not going to freak out. That doesn’t come into my thinking about it.”
The explosion in players transferring in football can largely be traced to the grad transfer rule from, incredibly enough, some 15 years ago and the recent creation of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Both have significantly resulted in a jump in players going from school to school and caused numerous coaches to lament the current climate.
The Big Ten proposal would have turned even that up a few notches and likely resulted in plenty of debate over its merits. An NCAA Transfer Working Group is currently debating the issue but it remains to be seen if they advance anything that was as wide open as what the Power Five league wanted to do.
One thing is for certain though, the endless debate about what the best way to handle transfers will not be ending anytime soon.
Being the leader of a conference like the SEC that is raking in cash has its benefits when it comes to one’s own bank account.
According to USA Today, recent tax documents out of the SEC show commissioner Greg Sankey received a $500,000 raise in base pay in 2018. As a result, his total compensation increased to roughly $2.6 million last year.
That’s a nice chunk of change but barely a drop in the bucket compared to what the league took in. In a release earlier in the week, the conference announced $44.6 million in distributions to the 14 member schools on roughly $651 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ending just prior to the 2018 football season.
Despite the seven figure salary though, Sankey remains fairly underpaid compared to some of his peers. Outgoing Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany took home a reported $20 million one-time payment from his conference. Pac-12 leader Larry Scott is over double what Sankey makes to the tune of roughly $5.2 million per year.
Sankey, however, figures to see his take home pay continue to climb. While fans may gripe over that, it’s just the reality in a league where revenues continue to climb. The SEC is expected to take in nearly $70 million more once the final figures for 2019 come in alone.
That, of course, is why they pay folks like Sankey the big bucks.
The lawsuit involving Mark Dantonio and a former Michigan State staffer continues to generate headlines.
According to MLive.com, ex-Spartans recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell has filed a motion to halt another deposition in his on-going lawsuit against MSU and several key figures in East Lansing. While that normally wouldn’t be eyebrow-raising at all, the reason he’s doing so is:
Included in the nine-page document filed by Blackwell’s attorneys is a note that states “Dantonio’s sworn deposition testimony may have revealed major NCAA violations that were committed by Defendant Dantonio and MSU. Additionally, it is also important to inform the Court that Defendant Dantonio may have committed perjury during his deposition.”
No further details were available on what Dantonio specifically said regarding the potential violations though the head coach, through his lawyer, strongly denied any accusations that he either committed perjury or committed any NCAA violations. Michigan State did already go through an NCAA infractions process regarding a Level III violation that was related to Blackwell’s time at the school but it’s not specified if this motion is related to that or another incident.
Dantonio was deposed in early January for nearly six hours regarding the increasingly testy case. Blackwell is suing the school, the head coach, former athletic director Mark Hollis and a number of others after claiming wrongful termination. At the heart of that matter is former player Auston Robertson and what the staff knew (or didn’t) regarding his background in high school before being arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend at Michigan State.