An annual tradition when it comes to Wisconsin and Paul Chryst is continuing.

Around this time last year, Wisconsin announced that the contract of Paul Chryst had been extended one year through the end of January in 2024. Friday evening, the Badgers announced another one-year extension for their head football coach.

For those in the reading audience who are mathematically-challenged, that means that Chryst is now extended through January 31 of 2025.

The Wisconsin State Journal also reported that the school approved bonuses for its fall sports coaches. “Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of 15% of their base salary for a 10-win season plus 4% for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game,” the newspaper wrote.

This past season, Chryst earned $4.15 million in guaranteed compensation. That put him 25th nationally and ninth in the Big Ten according to the USA Today coaches salary database.

The 54-year-old Chryst just completed his fifth season as the head coach at UW. In that span, the Badgers have gone 52-16 overall and 34-10 in Big Ten play. Three of those seasons, Chryst’s squads won the Big Ten West (2019, 2017, 2016).

Including the 2019 campaign, the Badgers have won 10 or more games. The 2017 squad set a school record by winning 13 games.