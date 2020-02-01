Arizona Wildcats football
Second Arizona safety this week enters transfer portal

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
When it comes to the safety position, the Arizona Wildcats football roster has been pared a bit this week.

Midweek, it was confirmed that Xavier Bell had taken the first step in leaving the Pac-12 school by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Friday, it was reported that fellow Arizona safety Troy Young had placed his name into the portal as well.

An Arizona Wildcats football official confirmed Young’s addition to Ye Olde Portal.

Young was a three-star member of Arizona’s 2017 recruiting class.  He was rated as the No. 54 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

His first two seasons with the Pac-12 school, Young played in 25 games for the Wildcats.  He started two of those contests, one in 2017 and one in 2018.

This past season, in part because of injury, Young appeared in four games.

During his time with the Wildcats, Young was credited with 20 tackles and three passes defensed.  He also recorded his one and only interception in 2018.

Because he played in just four games this past season, Young can take a redshirt.  That will allow the graduate transfer two seasons of eligibility he can use in the next two seasons at the FBS level.

Taking hardware stock of Joe Burrow’s historic 2019 season at LSU

Joe Burrow LSU
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
Joe Burrow is out of eligibility at LSU and is about three months away from being the No. 1-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A recent event, though, reminded us, once again, what a historic season the 2019 campaign was for the quarterback.

Wednesday, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national award won by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophy, the Associated Press National Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.

The Ohio State transfer also set a handful of FBS passing, yardage and scoring records:

  • Touchdown Passes (Season) — No. 1 with 60
  • Touchdowns Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 65 (60 passing, 5 rushing)
  • Points Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 392 (65 touchdowns, one two-point conversion)
  • Total Offense – Yards (Season) — No. 1 with 6,039
  • Touchdown Passes (Half) — tied for No. 1 with seven (vs. Oklahoma, 2019 CFP National Semifinal)
  • Consecutive Games with 300+ Yards of Total Offense — tied for No. 1 with 14

Joe Burrow will leave LSU having set or tied 30 school single-season and career records as well. He also set or tied 11 SEC single-season and career records.

(To peruse all of those records, click HERE.)

Arguably the best part about Burrow’s 2019 season, though? His Heisman Trophy speech helped raise more than a half-million dollars to help feed the hungry in his home state of Ohio. That, not the hardware or stats or records, is the measure of the man who burst onto the national scene this past season.

Brady Hoke adds Kansas assistant as San Diego State OC

San Diego State football
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2020, 7:47 AM EST
For the second-straight day, Brady Hoke added a key piece to his first San Diego State football coaching staff.

Thursday, Hoke announced that he had hired Kurt Mattix as his defensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Mattix will coach the Aztecs’ linebackers as well.

A day later, it was confirmed by the San Diego State football program that Jeff Hecklinski has been added as the Aztecs’ offensive coordinator.  In addition to his coordinating duties, Hecklinski will serve as quarterbacks coach as well.

Hoke and Hecklinski have an extensive working history. Hecklinski was previously on Hoke’s staffs at Ball State (2004-08), San Diego State (2009-10) and Michigan (2011-14).

“It’s been great to see Jeff grow as a coach from when I hired him at Ball State and coaching throughout the years with him,” the San Diego State football head coach said in a statement. “He was a great asset when he was here the first time (2009-10) as a coach and a recruiter. I knew that if a situation came up I was going to hire him as an offensive coordinator.”

Last season, Hecklinski was the tight ends coach at Kansas.  For two years prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator at FCS Indiana State.  In 2016, the Prairie State native was the tight ends coach at Illinois.

As for his time on a Hoke-led staff?

  • Wide receivers coach, Michigan, 2011-14
  • Running backs coach/assistant head coach, 2009-10
  • Wide receivers coach, Ball State, 2004-08

Vanderbilt turns to NC State for new CBs coach

Vanderbilt football
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2020, 12:12 AM EST
The next assistant for Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt football team comes courtesy of an ACC school.

Friday, the Commodores announced the hiring of Aaron Henry as part of Mason’s staff.  The 31-year-old Henry wil serve as Vandy’s cornerbacks coach.

Henry has a connection to one member of the Vandy staff as he and Ted Roof worked together at NC State. Roof just completed his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Commodores.

“Aaron comes highly recommended to West End. He’s one of the bright young defensive back coaches in America, a proven recruiter and talented technician,” the Vanderbilt football head coach said in a statement. “Coach Roof and Aaron enjoyed success together on the NC State defensive staff. Ted can’t say enough about Aaron’s knowledge, enthusiasm, work ethic and ability to get his position players to produce at a very high level. He makes our program better.”

Henry spent three years total at NC State. He was the safeties coach in 2017.  The last two years, he worked with nickel backs.

A defensive back at Wisconsin (2007-11), Henry began his coaching career at Arkansas.  In 2014 and 2015, he was a defensive graduate assistant for Bret Bielema, who was his head coach at UW.

Henry’s first on-field job came as the defensive backs coach at Rutgers in 2016.

Oklahoma confirms pilfering of Arizona State for new assistant

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 10:20 PM EST
At the expense of Arizona State, the Oklahoma Sooners football staff is officially whole again.

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners football program announced that Ruffin McNeill would be stepping down as outside linebackers coach.  While McNeill isn’t retiring from the coaching profession, he is leaving to help care for his ailing father.

One week after McNeill’s unexpected decision, it was reported Thursday that Lincoln Riley had found a replacement.  A day later, the Oklahoma Sooners football program confirmed that Jamar Cain will replace McNeill.

Cain will serve as the Sooners’ outside linebackers coach.

“I’m really excited to bring Jamar on board,” the Oklahoma Sooners football head coach said in a statement. “He’s a talented coach who’s gained tremendous experience early in his career. He’s a dynamic recruiter and has a great track record of developing defensive talent at each of his stops. He’s going to be an excellent addition to our staff, and we’re happy to welcome him, his wife DeCarla and their children to the OU family.”

The Arizona Republic had previously reported that Cain met with Oklahoma Sooners football officials the weekend before last in Dallas to discuss the opening.  At some point after that meeting, he was offered the job.

The announcement of McNeill’s departure actually came a few days after Cain’s meeting with OU over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Cain, who is also a respected recruiter, just completed his first season as the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach.  The Republic noted that Cain’s “successor will be the sixth different coach in as many seasons for the defensive line.”

One of ASU’s signees this recruiting cycle is defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.  Norman-Lott’s uncle?  The coach who recruited him to ASU and is now leaving for OU.

Prior to coming to ASU, Cain was the defensive line coach at Fresno State.  His first on-field FBS job was at Wyoming in 2013.

“It was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Cain of joining the OU staff. “Once Coach Riley and Coach (Alex) Grinch reached out I thought this was perfect for my family. In the end, when you look at it, there’s only one Oklahoma and you can’t turn that down.

“I’m just going to try to add to what’s already there,” Cain continued. “I’m going to have a relentless attitude, be as detailed as possible and try to build lasting relationships with the players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started.”

With Cain’s addition, Riley has officially filled two holes on his Oklahoma Sooners football staff this week.  Monday, OU announced that former Sooners running back DeMarco Murray was returning to Norman to coach that same position.