When it comes to the safety position, the Arizona Wildcats football roster has been pared a bit this week.

Midweek, it was confirmed that Xavier Bell had taken the first step in leaving the Pac-12 school by entering the NCAA transfer database. Friday, it was reported that fellow Arizona safety Troy Young had placed his name into the portal as well.

An Arizona Wildcats football official confirmed Young’s addition to Ye Olde Portal.

Young was a three-star member of Arizona’s 2017 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 54 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

His first two seasons with the Pac-12 school, Young played in 25 games for the Wildcats. He started two of those contests, one in 2017 and one in 2018.

This past season, in part because of injury, Young appeared in four games.

During his time with the Wildcats, Young was credited with 20 tackles and three passes defensed. He also recorded his one and only interception in 2018.

Because he played in just four games this past season, Young can take a redshirt. That will allow the graduate transfer two seasons of eligibility he can use in the next two seasons at the FBS level.