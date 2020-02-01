Bryan Harsin hires another former Boise State player to coaching staff

Few schools bring back former players as coaches quite like Boise State does.

The Broncos added another familiar name to the ranks on Saturday. Head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed that ex-tailback Winston Venable would be the team’s new running backs coach.

“Hard work does not go unnoticed, and Winston has given everything he had in every area in which he was capable since stepping foot on campus as a student-athlete,” Harsin said in a release. “When he rejoined our program following his playing career, it was no different. This is an opportunity he has earned, and I am excited to watch him flourish in his new role.”

Venable spent the past two seasons as Boise State’s player development coordinator. That off-field role apparently paved the way for an on-field one given his work with the current set of players.

An All-WAC first team selection as a player form 2009-10, Venable spent several years in the CFL before returning to school. He replaces another former Bronco on staff after Lee Marks left for a position at Fresno State.

In addition, Harsin named Anthony Lazard as BSU’s assistant director of football performance. He heads to the Blue Turf after spending last season at Appalachian State.

Boise State opens the 2020 season against Georgia Southern on Sept. 5.