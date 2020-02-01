Houston is going high tech for their latest facility upgrade.

The school has hit the point where they have to replace the turf at TDECU Stadium this year. Yet they are not just laying down a regular sheet of synthetic grass. Instead, the Cougars will be utilizing a new product from FieldTurf that allows them to customize the look for each game.

“This is an important project for us,” Athletics Director Chris Pezman said in a release. “This is a commitment to the safety of our student-athletes first and foremost, but it also allows us to display our brand and connection to the city of Houston in a variety of ways.

“It will also give us the opportunity to continue to use our facilities for special events, specifically with our partnership with the XFL. Our collaboration with the XFL helped make this upgrade possible and is another step toward improving our gameday experience inside TDECU Stadium.”

As Pezman alludes, their home venue will also host the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. They will actually be the first ones to play on the new surface starting on Feb. 8.

In addition to changing things like the end zones to suit each UH football game, the new turf will be a darker shade of green. It will also “showcase FieldTurf’s Classic HD slit-film fiber,” which apparently helps with the long term durability of the product as well.

Houston also noted that the marking honoring 1989 Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware (plus the names of the field and stadium) will remain in place regardless of whatever changes are made to the turf.

TDECU Stadium is a pretty new stadium (built 2014) but when it comes time to replace the playing surface, it seems the Cougars aren’t skimping out on the update.