Hey, at least it’s not a former LSU football player casting his program in a negative light, right.

On Friday, Donte Starks posted the following message on his personal Twitter account: “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life[. N]ow it’s time to grow up and get right.” Saturday morning, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Starks has been indefinitely suspended.

The only reason given for the linebacker’s suspension was an unspecified violation of team rules.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class last year, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.

Starks missed all of summer camp ahead of the start of the 2019 regular season as he worked on cleaning up some unspecified academic issues. It’s unknown if academics are behind this latest issue.

As a true freshman, Starks appeared in three games, with the most recent appearance coming against Florida Oct. 12. He didn’t record any stats during his limited appearances.

Thanks in part to a pair of early departures, the Tigers will be forced to replace its entire starting linebacking corps. Starks is in line to win a job, provided he can clean up a second off-field mess.

All told, LSU football lost nine players early to the 2020 NFL Draft. They also lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow to expired eligibility. And lest we forget, the reigning national champions also lost their defensive coordinator and the architect of their record-setting offense.

Besides that, not much has changed down on the bayou. Well, other than a new contract for the LSU football head coach and adding a former Nebraska head coach, that is.