When it comes to the Missouri Tigers football program, one recent transfer is hoping the third FBS time will be a charm.
Two weeks ago, Damon Hazelton announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Virginia Tech. That announcement came a couple of years and a few months after the wide receiver transferred to Tech from Ball State.
Late Saturday afternoon, and after it had been reported last weekend, the Missouri Tigers football team formally announced that Hazelton has officially joined first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz‘s program. Hazelton is already enrolled in classes at the university.
As a graduate transfer, the receiver will be eligible to play for the Tigers immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
After sitting out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Hazelton led the Hokies in catches (51), yards (802) and touchdowns (eight) in 2018. This past season, he again led the Hokies in receiving touchdowns (eight), while he was second in yards (527) and tied for second in receptions (31).
Including his time at Ball State, Hazelton has totaled 1,834 yards and 20 touchdowns on 133 catches.
Coming out of high school in Maryland, Hazelton was a two-star member of Ball State’s 2016 recruiting class.
Hey, at least it’s not a former LSU football player casting his program in a negative light, right.
On Friday, Donte Starks posted the following message on his personal Twitter account: “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life[. N]ow it’s time to grow up and get right.” Saturday morning, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Starks has been indefinitely suspended.
The only reason given for the linebacker’s suspension was an unspecified violation of team rules.
A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class last year, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.
Starks missed all of summer camp ahead of the start of the 2019 regular season as he worked on cleaning up some unspecified academic issues. It’s unknown if academics are behind this latest issue.
As a true freshman, Starks appeared in three games, with the most recent appearance coming against Florida Oct. 12. He didn’t record any stats during his limited appearances.
Thanks in part to a pair of early departures, the Tigers will be forced to replace its entire starting linebacking corps. Starks is in line to win a job, provided he can clean up a second off-field mess.
All told, LSU football lost nine players early to the 2020 NFL Draft. They also lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow to expired eligibility. And lest we forget, the reigning national champions also lost their defensive coordinator and the architect of their record-setting offense.
Besides that, not much has changed down on the bayou. Well, other than a new contract for the LSU football head coach and adding a former Nebraska head coach, that is.
Few schools bring back former players as coaches quite like Boise State does.
The Broncos added another familiar name to the ranks on Saturday. Head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed that ex-tailback Winston Venable would be the team’s new running backs coach.
“Hard work does not go unnoticed, and Winston has given everything he had in every area in which he was capable since stepping foot on campus as a student-athlete,” Harsin said in a release. “When he rejoined our program following his playing career, it was no different. This is an opportunity he has earned, and I am excited to watch him flourish in his new role.”
Venable spent the past two seasons as Boise State’s player development coordinator. That off-field role apparently paved the way for an on-field one given his work with the current set of players.
An All-WAC first team selection as a player form 2009-10, Venable spent several years in the CFL before returning to school. He replaces another former Bronco on staff after Lee Marks left for a position at Fresno State.
In addition, Harsin named Anthony Lazard as BSU’s assistant director of football performance. He heads to the Blue Turf after spending last season at Appalachian State.
Boise State opens the 2020 season against Georgia Southern on Sept. 5.
Mike Leach is reaching back into the Lone Star State to complete his Mississippi State coaching staff.
According to 247Sports, the Bulldogs will hire ex-Texas assistant Jason Washington. He coached cornerbacks while in Austin and is expected to take a similar role in Starkville.
Washington was part of a staff shakeup under Tom Herman this offseason that saw the school part ways with most of their 2019 assistants. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar landed at USC in recent weeks but will split ways with Washington for the first time in several years after all spent time on the Forty Acres and at Houston before that.
In addition to a stint with the Cougars, Washington coached at Rice and Texas State. A Lone Star State native known for his recruiting, the detour to the SEC is his first gig outside the republic’s borders.
The hire also complete’s Leach’s staff at Mississippi State barring any surprise departures. Washington will likely split defensive backs coaching with holdover Tony Hughes and possibly Darcel McBath. Coordinator Zach Arnett was brought in from San Diego State (by way of Syracuse) and is set to implement a 3-3-5 alignment with the Bulldogs.
MSU opens their intriguing 2020 campaign under their eclectic head coach against New Mexico on Sept. 5.
Louisiana Tech looks like they’ll be bringing in a former CUSA rival to fill out the coaching staff.
Per Rivals affiliate BleedTechBlue, the Bulldogs are closing in on hiring John Allen as the team’s new outside receivers coach.
Allen spent each of the past two seasons on Bobby Wilder’s Old Dominion staff. His background before that, however, was pretty much all over the place. This included stops at FCS Delaware State, four seasons as head coach at Division II Lock Haven, a stint as Penn State’s Coordinator of Player Personnel & Development and even time as an assistant and head coach in NFL Europe.
The addition of Allen should finalize LaTech’s 2020 coaching staff. He assumes the spot on staff vacated by former OC Todd Fitch, who left for Vanderbilt. Skip Holtz promoted Joe Sloan to run the offense as a result and Allen will now take over coaching inside receivers. Holtz’ son Trey was also hired to coach outside receivers this offseason.
Louisiana Tech open their season at UNLV on Sept. 5 at the brand new Allegiant Stadium.