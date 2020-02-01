Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

When it comes to the Missouri Tigers football program, one recent transfer is hoping the third FBS time will be a charm.

Two weeks ago, Damon Hazelton announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Virginia Tech. That announcement came a couple of years and a few months after the wide receiver transferred to Tech from Ball State.

Late Saturday afternoon, and after it had been reported last weekend, the Missouri Tigers football team formally announced that Hazelton has officially joined first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz‘s program. Hazelton is already enrolled in classes at the university.

As a graduate transfer, the receiver will be eligible to play for the Tigers immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

After sitting out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Hazelton led the Hokies in catches (51), yards (802) and touchdowns (eight) in 2018. This past season, he again led the Hokies in receiving touchdowns (eight), while he was second in yards (527) and tied for second in receptions (31).

Including his time at Ball State, Hazelton has totaled 1,834 yards and 20 touchdowns on 133 catches.

Coming out of high school in Maryland, Hazelton was a two-star member of Ball State’s 2016 recruiting class.